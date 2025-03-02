10 minutes of meditation a day makes fat loss easier? Fitness trainer shares 'realistic weight loss advice' to burn fat

Out of sight, out of mind! Remove junk food from your kitchen to avoid temptation if you are serious about shedding kilos, according to Rishabh Telang. The fitness coach and Cult.Fit founder said in a recent Instagram post that by incorporating his 'realistic' tips into your daily routine, you'll be well on your way to achieving a healthier weight loss. Also read | Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to help lose belly fat: ‘Avoid drinking your calories’ Chronic stress leads to fat storage around the midsection and beyond. Practice stress-reducing techniques, such as 10 minutes of daily meditation, according to a fitness coach. (Freepik)

Sleep, stress, your environment shape your results

Rishabh shared how you should focus on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes. He also spoke about how to avoid fat storage around belly. He wrote, “After two decades in fitness, here's some realistic weight loss advice...”

In his caption he wrote, “The most powerful weight loss strategies aren’t the ones that require superhuman willpower. They’re the ones that work with your body’s natural systems. Swipe through to learn how sleep, stress, and your environment shape your results more than you might realise.”

Prioritise sleep and manage stress

1. “Inadequate sleep disrupts hunger-regulating hormones, leading to increased cravings and episodes of overeating. Prioritise 7-9 hours of sleep every night,” Rishabh said.

2. “Non-exercise activity is your weight loss superpower. It is all about how active you are throughout the day, outside of your gym workout. Tracking 10,000 steps or taking the stairs more often are needle-moving behaviours for your goal,” he added.

3. Rishabh further said, “Long-term stress triggers fat storage around the belly and everywhere else. Make sure to focus on slowing down. 10 minutes of meditation a day is purely magical and it makes fat loss much easier.”

Avoid crash diets and stay hydrated

4. “If the food is within your reach, you will eventually eat it. If you are serious about weight loss, make sure you clear your kitchen of junk food. You will be amazed at how impactful this will be,” Rishabh said.

5. He added, “Crash diets may seem to work in the short-term, but they lead to long-term damage to your metabolism and your relationship with food. Weight management requires fundamental shifts in habits that you can follow for the rest of your life.”

6. “Stay hydrated because it can impact how much you eat. In fact, downing 500 ml water before eating meals is a very effective strategy to control portion sizes,” according to Rishabh.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.