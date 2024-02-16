Students who are preparing for their academic examinations should remember that the objective of education is learning, not solely scoring high marks hence, they should go through their lesson plans with the aim to understand and absorb the study material, which paves the way to achieving success in life. Academic distress is one of the leading causes of mental health issues in students. 11 stress management tips for board exam students (Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aarul Malaviya, Founder of Zamit, asserted that it is imperative to arm students with the requisite intellectual tools to navigate uncertain waters of life and amid the ongoing board exams, he suggested the following practical tips that can be of use in minimising stress and facilitating performance -

Create a Realistic Study Schedule: Plan a realistic study schedule that includes breaks and adequate rest. Break down the study material into manageable chunks, focusing on smaller, achievable goals. Prioritise complex topics while factoring in necessary breaks to avoid burnout. A well-structured plan can lighten the load immensely. Practice Relaxation Techniques: Encourage the use of relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation or yoga to help alleviate stress and promote relaxation. Relaxation techniques help redirect the mind's attention away from stressors and intrusive thoughts and induce a sense of calmness and tranquility, reducing feelings of anxiety and worry. Stay Organised: Keep study materials, notes, and other resources organized to minimize last-minute panic. A clutter-free study environment can help improve focus and productivity. Effective organisation can help in saving valuable time which can be invested in taking the necessary breaks inbetween study sessions. Prioritise Self-Care: Emphasise the importance of self-care practices such as adequate sleep, healthy eating and regular exercise. Getting enough sleep is essential for cognitive function and memory consolidation, while nutritious meals and physical activity can help reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being. Avoiding all-night study sessions is essential for optimal performance. Make Nutrition your Ammunition to Combat Stress: Nutrition tends to get compromised in the face of an overwhelming to-do list. Encourage students to maintain a healthy diet with balanced meals and snacks which is the requisite fuel that keeps the machinery running.Foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids can help improve concentration and overall well-being. Remember, a healthy body leads to a healthy mind. Take Breaks to Avoid Burnout: Encourage students to take regular breaks during study sessions to prevent burnout. Using short breaks for stretching or a quick walk can help recharge the brain, improve focus and lighten the mood. Avoid Cramming: Encourage students to study consistently over time rather than cramming all the information at the last minute. This approach can help improve retention and facilitate a better understanding of the study material. Stay Positive: Encourage a positive mindset and remind students to focus on their efforts and the process of learning rather than just the outcome. Encourage them to celebrate their progress and efforts along the way. Set realistic goals and celebrate small wins. Seek Support: Encourage students to seek support from teachers, parents, or counselors if they feel overwhelmed. Reaching out to seniors can help them learn from their experiences. Encourage them to share theirconcerns and celebrate their triumphs. Their encouragement and understanding will lighten the load and provide invaluable perspective. Adopt Active Learning: Ditch the passive rote memorisation studying routine. Engage in active learning, take notes, teach concepts to friends or family, and quiz yourself. This active involvement deepens understanding, enhances retention, and transforms studying from a chore into a rewarding mental exercise. Learn from Mistakes: It is rightly said that mistakes are stepping stones to success. Analyse errors in practice tests and discern the reason they occurred in the first place. By learning from these mistakes, you not only correct your course but also convert setbacks into opportunities for personal growth.

He concluded, “Overall, academic stress can significantly impact students' overall well-being and academic success. It is essential for educators, parents, and policymakers to implement strategies and interventions to support students in managing and coping with academic stress effectively. This is not an exhaustive list but by adopting most of these practices a lot can be achieved in terms of alleviating stress, facilitating qualitative learning and enabling better outcomes.”