18,000 died of heart attack or failure in Haryana's 18-45 group in 6 years: Prevention tips for people in 20s, 30s, 40s

A sobering report presented to the Haryana state assembly on Wednesday has ignited a fresh debate on public health, revealing that approximately 18,000 people between the ages of 18 and 45 died due to heart attacks or heart failure in the state over the last six years. Also read | Cardiologist sounds alarm on rising sudden cardiac deaths among India's youth Heart attack and heart failure caused 18,000 deaths in Haryana's 18-45 age group in six years.

The data was released by the state government in a written response to queries raised by a Congress MLA. The inquiry specifically sought to uncover whether these spikes in cardiovascular fatalities since 2020 could be linked to Covid-19 infections or vaccination side-effects. However, the government clarified that no official study or survey has been conducted to establish or refute such a connection.

A 2025 AIIMS-ICMR study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research reveals that sudden deaths among healthy Indians aged 18-45 are primarily driven by undiagnosed heart disease. Cardiovascular issues accounted for 42.6 percent of these cases, while remaining unexplained deaths were likely linked to inherited electrical disorders of the heart. Also read | California cardiologist warns most heart attacks start with this routine: 'Shows up in almost every case I see'

The shift in cardiac risk While heart disease was once considered a concern for the elderly, the data from Haryana underscores a shifting demographic. Specialists warn that the foundation for these deaths is often laid decades before a fatal event occurs.

Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, noted that the 'invincibility' felt by those in their 20s and 30s can often be a dangerous illusion. To combat this rising trend, in a blog post on his website, Saaol.com, on January 31, 2025, he suggested tailored approaches to heart health based on your current life stage.

In your 20s: building the foundation This decade is critical for habit-forming. Dr Chhajer highlighted that the lifestyle choices made now — diet, exercise, and stress management — dictate the heart's resilience in the future.

⦿ The 'heart-first' diet: prioritise whole grains, fresh fruits, and lean proteins.

⦿ The 'red list': minimise junk food, excessive salt, and deep-fried items.

⦿ The 150-minute rule: aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity (brisk walking, swimming, or cycling) per week.

⦿ Mental hygiene: start practising meditation or deep breathing to manage the stress of early career and social transitions.

In your 30s and 40s: the vigilance phase According to Dr Chhajer, as career and family responsibilities peak, physical activity often takes a backseat – this is the decade where 'silent killers' like high blood pressure and cholesterol begin to emerge.

"Most people stay away from physical activities due to their careers and families," Dr Chhajer said, adding, "This is precisely when the heart needs movement the most."

Here's what he advised:

⦿ The 'know your numbers' audit: regular screenings for BP, cholesterol, and blood sugar are non-negotiable. Detecting a discrepancy early can be the difference between a manageable condition and a cardiac event.

⦿ Adaptive activity: if a gym routine is impossible due to a busy schedule, experts suggest integrating movement into the home—such as yoga or vigorous household chores — to ensure the heart remains conditioned.

The Haryana data serves as a stark reminder that heart health is a lifelong commitment. As the state grapples with these figures, medical professionals urge people to look beyond the 'old age' stereotype of heart disease and take proactive steps today.

In a January 2026 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratik Giri, consultant, cardiology, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai, explained why young Indians are increasingly facing heart attacks and heart failure. Click here to read what he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.