3 easy Ayurvedic detox drinks for post-Diwali weight loss

Diwali binge is over and this is the time when people try to get back to their wellness routine with renewed vigour. To lose all the extra weight piled up during Diwali week, it is imperative to add some detox drinks to your daily diet that would not only help you deal with that excess weight but also get rid of acidity, bloating, and indigestion issues you may have developed. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on 4 amazing tips for optimum digestion)

Drinking loads of water is the first thing you can do to help your body remove toxins, increase your energy levels and also help you lose weight. You can also try lemon-honey water which is also a great option to detox, just be careful to add honey only in lukewarm water (not hot). Apart from these, green tea, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, curd can all assist in removing toxins from your body.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post shared 3 easy DIY Ayurvedic drinks to sip on post festivities to stay away from bloating, acidity, heaviness of abdomen and also to lose that excess weight you have put on during Diwali.

1. Coriander-curry leaf tea

Take 1 tbsp coriander, half tbsp fennel seeds, 10 curry leaves, 5 mint leaves and 1-inch grated ginger in 2 glasses of water (500 ml) and boil it for 7-10 minutes on a medium flame. Then strain it. Add half a lemon and sip on it daily first thing in the morning.

2. Buttermilk

Just take 1/4th cup of curd and add 1 cup of water in it. Then churn it well it churner or blender. Remove the froth accumulated on the top and your buttermilk is ready. Add spice mix (cumin, pepper, salt, Hing, etc) in it and your super tasty and digestion promoting drink is ready. Half to 1 cup of buttermilk can be consumed daily with or 30 minutes post lunch.

3. CCF tea

Take 1 tsp of each of cumin, coriander and fennel in 1 glass of water (you may add a pinch of turmeric in it for extra detox effect as turmeric is good for skin too along with gut). Boil these herbs for 5-7 mins, strain and sip on it slowly. It can be consumed daily 1 hour post meals (2-3 times/day).

"Consuming these 3 Ayurvedic drinks for next 3 weeks shall help you get back on track, improve your digestion along with immunity, make you feel light, is good for your skin, and shall also help you lose the excess weight you gained during Diwali festivities," concludes Dr Bhavsar.

