A new study has found that 62% of Gen Zers wish they could “reset” their social media feeds and start over again while three in four Gen Zers blame social media for having a negative impact on their mental health. The study conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by LG Electronics revealed that those who experience negative emotions have reported that it only takes them 38 minutes on social media before they start to feel bad. 3 in 4 Gen Zers say social media hurts their mental health—but here's why they can’t quit (Photo by Freedom)

2,000 Gen Z Americans who use social media were surveyed online by Talker Research between June 20 and June 24, 2024 and found that Instagram (20%), TikTok (20%) and Facebook (13%) have all had a negative impact on their wellbeing. Over half i.e. 53% reported feeling frustrated that the content on their social media feeds doesn’t match what they want to see while 54% believe they have either “some,” “little,” or “no control at all” over what they see on their social media feeds.

The research revealed that only 16% believe they have total control over what they see hence, this social media scrolling leaves nearly half of Gen Zers (49%) feeling some kind of negative emotion like stress and anxiety (30%). Additionally, content exhibiting physical violence (50%), politics (40%) and sexually explicit content (32%) was found to lead to negative emotions.

What's causing Gen Z to use social media daily?

According to the study, here's why they keep coming back and can't quit despite the damage social media is causing to their mental health -

Boredom - 66%

I want to laugh/smile - 59%

Need a distraction/break - 55%

I want to see what is happening in the world - 49%

I want to see what my friends are doing - 44%

I want to connect with others - 42%

I want to disengage/need downtime - 33%

Looking for specific information - 32%

Louis Giagrande, Head of US marketing at LG Electronics, shared, “We spend a significant portion of our lives online and often these experiences may leave us feeling drained and not mentally stimulated. We encourage everyone to be more conscious about the social media content they choose to engage with, bringing stronger balance, inspiration and happiness to their lives. If we focus on optimism, we will be better equipped to deal with life’s challenges and build a happier life.”

He added, “Algorithms play a significant role in the content we see on social media but there are simple actions people can take to ‘reset’ their feeds, so they can enjoy more of the positive content they’re craving. When you come across content that makes you smile, give it some extra attention. ‘Like it’ and leave a comment. Giving that post some engagement can help inspire more positive posts like it to show up on your feed.”

On the brighter side, 38% Gen Zers believe that social media platforms can improve their impact on mental health over the course of the next five years and the study pointed out that 80% claimed they also associate social media with a positive impact on their mood where comedy (65%), animals (48%), beauty (40%) and prank videos (34%) evoke positive emotions. While two-thirds i.e. 65% were reported to have turned a bad day into a good one because of what they’ve seen on social media, 70% were more likely to use social media when they are in a good mood compared to a bad mood and 44% believe social media has a positive impact on their outlook on life.