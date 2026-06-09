4 summer intimate hygiene tips every woman should follow to stay fresh, comfortable, and infection-free

Maintaining intimate hygiene is an essential yet often overlooked aspect of overall health. During the summer months, rising temperatures, humidity, and increased sweating can disturb the natural balance of the intimate area, making women more susceptible to various infections. Adopting a simple and consistent routine that focuses on cleanliness, breathability, and hydration can help maintain comfort and prevent complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ashima Sharma, as research and development lead at Pee Safe, shared summer intimate hygiene tips every woman should know for better daily comfort.

Summer intimate hygiene tips every woman should follow.(Unsplash)

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1. Gentle cleansing techniques

“Intimate areas are sensitive; hence, one should not scrub the region aggressively,” highlighted Ashima. Daily washing with lukewarm water on the outer genital area is advisable. When extra cleaning is required, one can use a gentle intimate wash. Scented soap and perfumed products should be avoided since they affect pH levels, resulting in irritation. After cleaning, the area should be dried gently using a clean towel.

Scented soap and perfumed products should be avoided since they affect pH levels, resulting in irritation. (Pexel)

2. Prioritise breathability and dryness

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{{^usCountry}} According to Ashima, choosing the appropriate clothes is vital in maintaining intimate hygiene. Proper clothing ensures good air circulation in the area, keeping it dry and cool. Clothes that are tight or made up of synthetic materials can hold moisture, thus raising the chances of infections and irritation. Wet clothes from swimming and physical exercise should be changed immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Ashima, choosing the appropriate clothes is vital in maintaining intimate hygiene. Proper clothing ensures good air circulation in the area, keeping it dry and cool. Clothes that are tight or made up of synthetic materials can hold moisture, thus raising the chances of infections and irritation. Wet clothes from swimming and physical exercise should be changed immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Maintain daily hygiene habits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Maintain daily hygiene habits {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adherence to hygiene guidelines plays a crucial role in avoiding infections. One should always clean from front to back to minimise any bacterial transfer. During menstruation, one must change their pads every 4 to 6 hours, especially in hot weather. Utilising supportive products such as intimate wipes, intimate powder, panty liners, and anti-chafing sticks can also improve one's experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adherence to hygiene guidelines plays a crucial role in avoiding infections. One should always clean from front to back to minimise any bacterial transfer. During menstruation, one must change their pads every 4 to 6 hours, especially in hot weather. Utilising supportive products such as intimate wipes, intimate powder, panty liners, and anti-chafing sticks can also improve one's experience. {{/usCountry}}

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Choosing the appropriate clothes is vital in maintaining intimate hygiene. (Pexel)

4. Promote intimate health internally

“Both hydration and nutrition play an essential part in intimate health,” said Ashima. She highlighted that taking adequate water intake assists in cleansing the body of toxins and lowers the chances of developing urinary tract infections. The consumption of nutritious fruits, vegetables, and probiotics in the diet is necessary to maintain a good bacterial balance in the body.

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Intimate care during the summer season does not necessarily involve complex steps; however, it requires commitment and awareness. Emphasising breathable clothes, proper cleaning methods, good hygiene practices, and general wellness will enable women to avoid typical problems during the warm season.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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