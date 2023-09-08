Yoga, a timeless health practice accessible to individuals of all ages, genders and fitness levels, holds the promise of revitalising youthfulness and vitality as this ancient science is a dynamic process that not only invigorates brain functions but also gives a multitude of physical benefits. Yoga experts insist that some Yogic practices like Ganesh Namaskar and Ganesh Mudra have been validated to enhance learning capacities in both children and adults.

4 Yoga exercises for memory enhancement and brain health (Photo by bady abbas on Unsplash)

Talking about the perks of Yoga in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “This holistic approach to cognitive well-being extends beyond memory enhancement; it serves as a shield against cognitive disorders such as ADHD, ADD, Down syndrome, dyslexia, and other learning impediments. Through the art of yoga, one can cultivate sharper memory retention, heightened attention span, enhanced focus, and ultimately foster the blossoming of creativity.”

Insisting upon cultivating better memory through Yoga and meditation, he said, “The practice of Yoga asanas, beyond their physical dimensions, serves as a channel to enhance concentration, immunity, and focus. Asanas, with their profound impact on the central nervous system, become integral in shaping individual brain development. By embracing yoga, individuals can potentially delay the onset of mental disorders like dementia and Alzheimer's, fostering a resilient and sound mind. You can also practise techniques such as Tratak meditation which can be done using a candle, lamp, an image, an object or even the sun or moon.”

He suggested the following Yoga asanas for memory enhancement and brain health:

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bending):

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend (Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Begin in Dandasana (Staff Pose) with slightly bent knees.

Elevate your arms, ensuring an erect spine.

Exhale while folding forward from your hips, bringing your upper body over your lower body.

As you bend, lower your arms and grip your big toes.

Aim to touch your knees with your nose, holding the asana for a sustained duration.

2. Bakasana (Crane Pose):

Bakasana (Crow Pose) (Photo by Himalayan Siddha Akshar)

Start in Samasthithi (Equal Standing Pose).

Place your palms slightly ahead of and away from your feet, with fingers pointed forward and spread apart.

Gently bend your elbows and position your knees just below your armpits.

Lean forward, transferring your body weight to your arms, and lift both feet off the ground.

Achieve balance and lift your feet together, straightening your arms as much as possible.

3. Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose):

Sarvangasana or Shoulder Stand Pose (Twitter/CandidEssential)

Start on your back, arms beside you.

Lift your legs, positioning them perpendicular to the floor with feet toward the sky.

Gradually raise your pelvis and back off the floor.

Place your forearms on your back for support, forming a straight line from shoulders to feet.

Gaze towards your feet, engaging in the pose for an enriching period.

4. Sirshasana (Headstand Pose):

Shirshasana or headstand (Photo by Paola Munzi on Unsplash)

Initiate from your knees, placing your elbows on the ground.

Form an equilateral triangle with interlocked palms and elbows.

Position the crown of your head on the floor, supported by your palms.

Gradually straighten your back, lifting your legs one at a time, aligning them with your upper body.

Achieve balance through core strength, ultimately joining your legs and pointing your toes downward.

Highlighting the unlimited potential of Yoga, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar said, “Yoga is a tried-and-tested solution for holistic well-being, encompassing physical and mental realms alike. Consistent dedication to the practise of these asanas allows you the potential to raise memory levels remarkably. Whether one is a student, a professional, a homemaker, or a retiree, Yoga serves as a lifeline to sustain body and brain activity, fostering optimal health and vigor.”