Line dancing is enjoying a global resurgence, rising to a level of popularity not seen since Billy Ray Cyrus' Achy Breaky Heart topped the charts in 1991. 5 health benefits of line dancing – according to science

But it’s no longer just for cowgirls and cowboys. While traditionally associated with country music, line dancing has evolved to include variations of waltz, swing, salsa, disco and rock'n'roll.

This kind of synchronised dance involves people in rows repeating choreographed steps. It doesn’t require a partner, so you can turn up solo and learn on the go. And its popularity is rising among people of all ages.

So, why has line dancing gone viral?

The craze is partly driven by social media users embracing line dancing’s easy-to-follow routines. But a post-COVID pandemic demand for gathering in community has also seen line dancing groups spring up in bars, clubs, community halls and outdoor areas.

It’s also nostalgic and accessible, with an emphasis on fun rather than skill.

While doing research on its health benefits, one of us decided to give line dancing a go. Unable to follow the steps at first, it was a lesson in humility. But a year later, Danielle is still happily pounding the floor each week in her line dancing group – and encouraging others to give this science-backed mood-booster a try.

Our research reviewed 16 studies about line dancing. Here are the health benefits we found.

1. It’s a workout

Line dancing is good exercise: it incorporates coordination and balance with a cardiovascular workout.

The steps can also be adapted to match the dancers’ abilities. Energetic young people might bootscoot and boogie while more mature dancers can shuffle and sway – all to the same tune.

Research has shown regular physical activity helps prevent many chronic conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and even some cancers.

In older people, line dancing has been shown to improve motor skills, flexibility and gait, reducing fall risk and helping to maintain good overall health.

2. Good for mental health

Our study showed line dancing boosts mental well-being, reduces anxiety and depression, and relieves stress.

This is largely due to endorphins, the pain-relieving chemicals the body releases during exercise. They improve mood and can leave dancers feeling elated and full of joy and self-confidence after a session.

But you don’t even have to participate to feel the benefits. There is evidence to suggest that watching dancing can stimulate some of the body’s mood-boosting responses and reduce stress.

3. It’s social – but you don’t need a partner

With more than 43 per cent of young people saying they feel persistently lonely, and elder isolation on the rise, finding connection with other people is more important than ever.

Research shows participating in sport – and particularly team activities – is a protective factor against loneliness.

Compared to partnered types of dance, such as ballroom, line dancing might seem like a solitary activity. But this actually means people can show up alone and still connect with others, uniting around an activity. People get involved with a community and may even develop friendships.

We found that line dancing can also break down cultural and social barriers and expand social support networks, helping to develop a sense of belonging and unity.

4. A workout for your brain, too

The combination of stomps, backsteps and kicks can be overwhelming at first. But the sense of achievement when you master these steps is worth it.

Studies have shown that, as line dancers become more proficient, their memory and brain function improve.

There is evidence that this can help prevent dementia and improve university students’ concentration.

5. Line dancing builds community

Our research found that line dancing has benefits beyond the individual.

For example, in one 2008 study, researchers interviewed 30 women aged over 60 about their involvement in line dancing. Many said it led them to become more engaged in the community, including volunteering.

But if you’re thinking of getting involved yourself, a word of warning: there may be no turning back. Line dancing can be profoundly addictive and seriously fun. SKS SKS

