6 benefits of reducing screen time for mental health

Staying glued to screen or electronic gadgets all the time is impacting several aspects of our health without us consciously realising it. From impacting sleep quality, brain function, to promoting obesity and depression, a life driven by technology is making us susceptible to numerous disorders and diseases. Just a few minutes of watching screen can delay melatonin release by several hours and disrupts the body clock which in turn can lead to hormone imbalance and brain inflammation. Screen time and gaming can release excess dopamine which could de-sensitise our brain's reward system that can make difficult for a person to focus on crucial tasks and also feel good when gadgets are not around. Not to mention, the chronic stress that increased screen time can put us at risk of. When you aren't interacting with the real world and rely on virtual world completely, it can also make you lonelier over a period of time. (Also read | Screen time dilemma decoded: New study explores risks and benefits of digital engagement in children; what expert says) If you struggle with falling or staying asleep, you should try eliminating screen two hours before bedtime (Freepik)

Even if you are not able to completely stay off gadgets and screens, reducing screen time can do wonders for your mental health. If you struggle with falling or staying asleep, you should try eliminating screen two hours before bedtime to help your body stick to its natural sleep-wake cycle. A less screen time can also help your brain recover and recharge and enhances focus and problem-solving skills. Staying away from screens for some time can also help you manage stress better as it promotes mindfulness. Instead of binge-watching, meeting a friend will add to your joy and happiness.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali, in an interview elaborates on many benefits of reduced screen time.

BENEFITS OF REDUCED SCREEN TIME ON MENTAL HEALTH

1. Improved sleep quality: Excessive screen time, especially before bedtime, can disrupt our natural sleep-wake cycle. The blue light emitted by screens interferes with the production of melatonin, a hormone responsible for regulating sleep. By reducing screen time in the evening, individuals may experience improved sleep quality, leading to better mental and emotional resilience.

2. Enhanced cognitive function: Prolonged exposure to screens, whether through work or leisure, can contribute to mental fatigue and decreased cognitive function. Taking breaks from screens allows the brain to rest and recharge, promoting better concentration, creativity, and problem-solving skills. This can positively impact overall mental clarity and productivity.

3. Stress reduction: Constant connectivity and exposure to digital stimuli can contribute to heightened stress levels. Reducing screen time provides an opportunity to disconnect from the virtual world, fostering a sense of calm and mindfulness.

4. Enhanced social connections: While digital communication has its benefits, excessive screen time can lead to social isolation and a lack of genuine human connections. By reducing screen time, individuals can allocate more time for face-to-face interactions, strengthening relationships and fostering a sense of community. Meaningful social connections play a crucial role in maintaining good mental health.

5. Increased physical activity: Excessive screen time often correlates with a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to physical health issues and a decline in mental well-being. Allocating time away from screens encourages engagement in physical activities, such as exercise or outdoor pursuits. Regular physical activity is known to release endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters, promoting a positive mental state.

6. Mindful living and presence: Constant engagement with screens can distract individuals from the present moment and hinder mindfulness. By reducing screen time, individuals can cultivate a greater awareness of their surroundings and immerse themselves in the present. This heightened sense of mindfulness can contribute to improved emotional regulation and an overall sense of well-being.