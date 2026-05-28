60-year-old woman shares going to the gym for 1 year helped her lose 18 kg and improve sugar, BP and thyroid health

Age is often considered a hurdle when it comes to fitness transformations, but one 60-year-old woman is proving that it is never too late to put health first. She recently opened up about how consistently going to the gym for a year helped her lose 18 kg while also improving her sugar levels, blood pressure and thyroid health.

60-year-old woman transforms health through fitness, urges parents to start working out. (Instagram/@itshotfix)

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Content creator Harish Thakur shared a video of his mother on Instagram on May 27, documenting her inspiring one-year fitness journey and the message she now wants every parent to hear. (Also read: Want to lose 14 kg without extreme diets? Fitness coach shares 5 realistic lifestyle changes for long-term fat loss )

60-year-old woman's inspiring fitness journey

In the video, Harish recalled how he repeatedly encouraged his mother to start working out, but she initially hesitated because of societal pressure and fear of judgment. “When I kept telling her to join the gym, she wouldn’t come. She used to think, ‘What will people say? At this age, when I should be taking care of my grandchildren, I am going to the gym?’ She was very scared and thought she would never go,” Harish shared.

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{{^usCountry}} However, things changed once his mother decided to give fitness a chance. Talking about her experience after one year of regular workouts, Harish’s mother said, “Now I feel really good after going to the gym. I have lost 18 kg. My sugar, thyroid and blood pressure levels have all reduced.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, things changed once his mother decided to give fitness a chance. Talking about her experience after one year of regular workouts, Harish’s mother said, “Now I feel really good after going to the gym. I have lost 18 kg. My sugar, thyroid and blood pressure levels have all reduced.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Harish’s mother urges parents to prioritise their health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harish’s mother urges parents to prioritise their health {{/usCountry}}

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In the video, Harish’s mother can be seen confidently working out at the gym and even performing deadlifts as part of her fitness routine.

She also had an important message for parents who hesitate to begin their fitness journey because of fear of societal opinions. “Parents who are watching this should listen to their children, go to the gym and take care of their own health,” she said.

The video has resonated with many people online, especially older adults who often believe fitness transformations are only meant for younger people. Her journey serves as a reminder that consistent exercise and lifestyle changes can improve overall health at any age.

Why older adults should go to gym

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In a May 3, 2026, interview with HT Lifestyle, fitness expert Sumit Dubey explained that exercising after 60 can help improve strength, balance, mobility and overall independence when done safely and under proper guidance. Regular workouts may also slow muscle loss, strengthen bones and reduce the risk of falls.

He advised seniors to start slowly, focus on proper form and choose exercises suited to their health conditions and fitness levels. Activities like resistance training, stretching, yoga and light cardio can support flexibility, posture and stamina. Sumit also stressed the importance of recovery, hydration, proper nutrition and listening to the body’s signals to avoid injuries and stay safe while working out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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