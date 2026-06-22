65-year-old man sees unusual urine colour change; Mumbai doctor warns blood is never normal: ‘Even if painless’

It began as a normal morning for a 65-year-old man, until a routine trip to the bathroom revealed a startling sight. "He noticed something unusual one morning — his urine colour looked pink or red or dark brownish," Dr Ayan Kumar Dey, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at the PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mahim, Mumbai, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Also read | Blood in urine: When to worry and what diagnostic steps to take

A 65-year-old man noticed his urine was discoloured — an alarming sign that could indicate kidney issues. (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"He brushed it off as probably due to something he had eaten or drunk the night before. But what if it happens again? Blood in urine, even if it’s painless, is not normal. It could be a sign of something serious, like kidney cancer — and ignoring it might mean missing an early chance to catch it," Dr Dey said.

This single, easily dismissed symptom was one of the most critical red flags in renal health, he highlighted — medical experts warn that brushing off even a single episode of discolouration can have devastating consequences.

Why does this happen?

The medical term for blood in the urine is hematuria. While the sight of it can cause immediate panic, the underlying trigger can range from completely benign to life-threatening.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Blood in urine can come from anywhere in the urinary system — the kidneys, bladder, or even the tubes that carry urine out of your body," Dr Dey said. "Sometimes, it’s caused by something harmless, like a urinary tract infection, kidney stones, or intense exercise. But other times, it can be a warning sign of kidney cancer, bladder cancer, or other kidney diseases," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Blood in urine can come from anywhere in the urinary system — the kidneys, bladder, or even the tubes that carry urine out of your body," Dr Dey said. "Sometimes, it’s caused by something harmless, like a urinary tract infection, kidney stones, or intense exercise. But other times, it can be a warning sign of kidney cancer, bladder cancer, or other kidney diseases," he explained. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The most dangerous characteristic of renal malignancies was their silent progression — by the time physical discomfort manifests, the window for early-stage intervention may have already closed. “The scary part? Kidney cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages. By the time you notice pain, weight loss, or a lump in your side, the cancer may have already spread. That’s why blood in urine — even if it only happens once — should never be ignored,” Dr Dey warned. Critical warning signs you cannot ignore {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most dangerous characteristic of renal malignancies was their silent progression — by the time physical discomfort manifests, the window for early-stage intervention may have already closed. “The scary part? Kidney cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages. By the time you notice pain, weight loss, or a lump in your side, the cancer may have already spread. That’s why blood in urine — even if it only happens once — should never be ignored,” Dr Dey warned. Critical warning signs you cannot ignore {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He urged patients to seek immediate evaluation if they notice discolouration, highlighting that the absence of pain should not breed complacency. Dr Dey noted that you should never ignore the following clinical indicators:

⦿ Visible blood in urine (even a single occurrence)

⦿ Pain or burning while passing urine

⦿ Persistent urinary symptoms that fail to resolve despite standard treatment

⦿ Unexplained weight loss, chronic fatigue, or sudden loss of appetite

⦿ Pain in the side (flank) or lower abdomen that is not related to an infection

⦿ UTI-like symptoms in men, who are statistically far less prone to simple, uncomplicated infections

⦿ The presence of a physical lump or mass in the abdomen

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"These warrant imaging (like ultrasound or CT scan) and possibly a referral to a Urologist for further testing, such as cystoscopy," Dr Dey said, adding, “You should not wait for other symptoms to appear. Some people think, 'It went away, so it must be nothing.' But kidney cancer doesn’t always cause pain or discomfort at first. A simple urine test and a quick check-up with your doctor can help find the cause early — when treatment works best.”

Even in the absence of pain, blood in the urine should never be ignored in people who smoke. (Unsplash)

Who faces the highest risk?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While hematuria warrants investigation in any patient, certain demographics are at a significantly higher risk of underlying malignancy. According to Dr Dey, deep medical screening and early cancer protocols are heavily warranted if an individual falls into any of these high-risk categories:

⦿ Age over 50, particularly when presenting with persistent urinary changes

⦿ Gender demographics, as males face a higher statistical risk than females

⦿ Smokers, past or present, given that tobacco use remains a primary driver for urinary tract cancers

⦿ Chronic irritation, including people with repeated UTIs or long-term catheter use

⦿ Genetics, specifically a documented family history of kidney or bladder cancer

⦿ Occupational hazards, such as chemical exposure in the dye, paint, rubber, or petroleum industries

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

⦿ Medical history, including past pelvic radiation or chemotherapy treatments

"Even in the absence of pain, blood in the urine should never be ignored in these individuals," Dr Dey shared.

Actionable steps for kidney protection

Preventive care and acute vigilance remain the best defence against advanced renal disease. To safeguard long-term kidney function, Dr Dey advised people to adopt four core habits:

⦿ Pay close attention to daily changes in your urine, specifically looking out for unusual variations in colour, strong smells, or changes in how often you go.

⦿ Drink plenty of water consistently throughout the day to keep your kidneys properly flushed and healthy.

⦿ Don’t smoke, as avoiding tobacco eliminates a major, preventable risk factor for kidney cancer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

⦿ Get checked immediately by a medical professional if you see blood—even if it only happens a single time.

"Your kidneys work hard every day to keep you healthy. If they’re trying to tell you something through blood in your urine, listen. Early detection saves lives — so don’t wait. Talk to your doctor today," Dr Dey concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON