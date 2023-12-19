7 amazing fruits for weight loss and digestion in winter

Winter is the perfect opportunity to shed those pesky kilos as the metabolism during the season naturally speeds up due to which one is able to burn more calories. Unlike the sweaty summers, you are able to exercise for a longer duration in winter and this can work in favour of your weight loss goals. However, cold weather can also make you lethargic and indulge in high-calorie comfort food. Adding the right foods to your diet can keep you full and also energise you. Eating fruits is a delicious and healthy way to add the much-required fibre and essential vitamins and minerals to your diet. Being a low-calorie snacking options, fruits can help satiate cravings and support in your weight loss journey. A storehouse of antioxidants, fruits can also help boost immunity against winter illnesses. (Also read | Winter superfood: 3 healthy ways to eat ghee as mercury drops) Being a low-calorie snacking options, fruits can help satiate cravings and support in your weight loss journey. (Freepik)

Dr. Neeti Sharma, Chief Nutritionist at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Gurugram shares best fruits for weight loss during the winter season.

1. Apples

Apples are versatile and fibre-rich fruits that can aid digestion and promote a feeling of fullness. Their natural sweetness satisfies cravings, making them an excellent snacking choice for those watching their weight. Enjoy a fruit smoothie, add them to your salad, or pair them with peanut butter for a satisfying snack.

2. Berries

Packed with antioxidants, berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are not only delicious but also low in calories. These fruits can be added to yoghurts, salads, or enjoyed on their own for a satisfying and guilt-free treat. A storehouse of nutrients and phytochemicals, berries boost health and prevent various chronic diseases.

3. Pears

High in dietary fibre, pears contribute to improved digestion and help control appetite. Their low-calorie content makes them an ideal choice for weight-conscious individuals looking to maintain a healthy balance in their diet.

4. Grapefruit

Known for its metabolism-boosting properties, grapefruit is an excellent choice for those focusing on weight loss. Its unique combination of enzymes and antioxidants may help reduce insulin levels and encourage the body to burn fat more efficiently.

5. Oranges

Rich in Vitamin C and fibre, oranges are not only refreshing but also contribute to a healthy weight loss journey. The fibre content aids in digestion, while the Vitamin C supports the immune system during the winter months.

6. Kiwi

Packed with nutrients and low in calories, kiwi is a powerhouse of Vitamin C, Vitamin K, and dietary fibre. Its vibrant green flesh adds a burst of flavour to salads and snacks without compromising on health goals.

7. Pomegranates

Bursting with antioxidants, pomegranates offer a sweet and tangy flavour while supporting weight loss efforts. The seeds can be sprinkled over salads or enjoyed on their own for a nutritious and satisfying snack.

"These fruits not only contribute to weight loss but also provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are vital for overall health," says Dr Sharma.