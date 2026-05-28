7 health tracking features and more to look for in a smartwatch: 10 picks to keep a check on your wellness

Wouldn’t it be great to have all your health information at your fingertips with just a click on your wrist? This is possible because the best smartwatches in India have become essential tools in our daily lives, offering many benefits beyond just telling time. They are great for tracking health and fitness, allowing users to easily monitor heart rate, sleep quality, and activity levels. With features like notifications, Bluetooth calling, and customizable watch faces, they help you stay connected while on the move. Tracking your health is easier than ever with modern wearables. Whether you need advanced clinical metrics like ECG and blood pressure or just daily fitness logs, the top smartwatches of 2026 balance sleek design with powerful biometrics. (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read more Read less Why do smartwatches matter? Having your health metrics easily accessible helps you make better choices about your fitness and well-being. Smartwatches let you track your heart rate, sleep quality, and activity levels, which are important for staying healthy. Choosing the right smartwatch is not just about looks; it's about features that can truly improve your life. Here are some things to think about: Key features to look for: Heart rate monitoring: It is important to monitor your heart health.

It is important to monitor your heart health. Sleep tracking: This helps you see how well you sleep and how to get better rest.

This helps you see how well you sleep and how to get better rest. SpO2 sensor: This device measures your blood oxygen saturation, which is increasingly important in today's world.

This device measures your blood oxygen saturation, which is increasingly important in today's world. Fitness tracking modes: Choose devices with multiple sports modes to accurately track different workouts.

Choose devices with multiple sports modes to accurately track different workouts. Battery life: A longer battery life means you won’t have to charge your device as often.

A longer battery life means you won’t have to charge your device as often. Water resistance: Great for swimmers and outdoor exercisers.

Great for swimmers and outdoor exercisers. Smart notifications: Stay in touch with calls, messages, and app notifications. Popular smartwatches for women Smartwatches also encourage a healthier lifestyle with activity reminders and sports modes that keep you active and help you reach your fitness goals. With rising health risks and technological advances, having a smartwatch is important for more than just telling time. The best brands offer smartwatches that track health metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, SpO2 levels, menstrual cycles, and more. These devices also include various sports modes to help you monitor your workouts and stay active. 1. Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch

Keep track of your heart health with the Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch. It features a 1.91-inch UltraUV HD Display, a working crown, and a high-resolution screen. The 60 Hz refresh rate provides smooth, responsive navigation. You can store your favourite contacts and send quick replies, thanks to its advanced chipset and SingleSynch Bluetooth Calling, making it one of the best smartwatches under 2000. In addition to heart monitoring, this Fastrack smartwatch allows you to check your stress levels, SpO2, and women’s health with just one tap. Price: Under 2,000

Features: Heart monitoring, stress tracking, SpO2, Bluetooth calling. 2. Fossil Gen 6 Digital Women’s Watch

2 . Fossil Gen 6 Gunmetal Smartwatch FTW6078 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Fossil Gen 6 Digital Women’s Watch features a round stainless-steel case and a silver dial. It includes a new SpO2 sensor that helps you check your blood oxygen levels and shows how well your body circulates oxygen. This smartwatch charges quickly and is water-resistant, so you can stay connected easily. It offers various activity modes to track your progress and calories burned. You'll also find a heart rate monitor, different watch faces, calendar alerts, and more. Price: Around 18,995

Features: SpO2 sensor, quick charge, various activity modes. 3. Fastrack Phantom Smart Watch

If you want the best smartwatch under 5000, consider the Fastrack Phantom SmartWatch. It has a 1.85-inch UltraUV display with a resolution of 320*286 pixels. This smartwatch offers SingleSync Bluetooth calling for a better calling experience. With over 100 sports modes, automatic multisport recognition, and AI, it can improve your workout performance and overall health. It also includes built-in games, an AI voice assistant, over 100 watch faces, breathing exercises, a sleep tracker, an automatic stress monitor, a heart rate monitor, and SpO2 measurement. The brand offers a 1-year manufacturer's warranty for this product. Price: Under 5,000

Features: 100 sports modes, AI features, sleep tracker, heart rate monitor. 4. Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Pink Smartwatch works with the latest version of Android or iOS. It has a multi-day extended mode that lasts 24 hours or more, helping you track your health throughout the day. You can monitor your activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, blood oxygen level, and more. Its advanced sensors provide the data your health and fitness apps need. Price: Approx 24,000

Features: Multi-day battery, advanced sensors for detailed health tracking. 5. Titan Mirage Premium Fashion Smartwatch

The Titan Mirage Premium Fashion Smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 800-nit brightness. It has a stylish leather-and-metal body, comes with an extra silicone strap, a functional crown, and a split-screen with passcode protection. Its health features can help you track stress, mood, heart rate, sleep quality, and SpO2 levels. The smartwatch offers over 100 watch faces, music and camera control, weather updates, and smart notifications. Price: Around 8,000

Features: AMOLED display, SpO2 tracking, stylish design. 6. Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro Smartwatch

The Fastrack Limitless FS2 Pro Smartwatch features a 1.96-inch curved Super AMOLED display and a useful crown. It features the SingleSynch Bluetooth calling system, which lets you save your favourite contacts and respond quickly. The smartwatch also supports NitroFast charging. It includes over 110 sports modes, more than 200 watch faces, built-in games, and an AI voice assistant. Additionally, it offers health monitoring, an automatic stress monitor, sleep tracking, and women's health features. Price: Near 3,500

Features: NitroFast charging, 110 sports modes, AI voice assistant. 7. Titan Crest Premium Leather Strap Smartwatch

The Titan Crest Premium Leather Strap Smartwatch allows you to make Bluetooth calls easily. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an always-on feature and a high resolution of 466x466 pixels. This smartwatch includes a stress monitor, heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and a sleep monitor with REM tracking. With a 7-day battery life, it can help you track your workouts and improve your health. Price: Approximately ₹ 7,999

7,999 Features: Bluetooth calling, heart rate, and SpO2 tracking. 8. Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch

The Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch features a 1.96-inch super AMOLED display that delivers a clear, sharp view. With its Bluetooth calling feature, you can save your favourite contacts and respond quickly. This smartwatch includes over 110 sports modes, more than 200 watch faces, built-in games, an AI voice assistant, and more features you can access with a single tap. It can also help you monitor your heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels, and women’s health. Price: Under 10,000

Features: Comprehensive fitness tracking and accessories. 9. Maxima Max Pro X4+ Rugged Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

The Maxima Max Pro X4+ Rugged Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch features a clear 360x360-pixel always-on display. It features a 1.32-inch round screen and shines at 600 nits. You can make calls using Bluetooth, and it runs on a powerful Realtek processor for smooth operation and connectivity. The smartwatch offers over 150 watch faces and includes tools for tracking sleep, steps, breathing exercises, blood oxygen levels, and heart rate. Price: Around 4,999

Features: Built-in GPS, Alexa support, and long battery life. 10. Vibez by Lifelong Jewel Premium Luxury Smartwatch for Women

The Vibez by Lifelong Jewel is a premium luxury smartwatch designed for women. It helps you track daily activities and monitor your exercise. With a 1.32-inch HD display and 360x360 resolution, this smartwatch tracks your heart rate, SpO2, body temperature, sleep, and steps. It also connects to your mobile phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to make calls and receive notifications. Price: Approximately 5,999

Features: 14 sports modes, SpO2 monitor, customizable watch faces. Budget considerations Many great smartwatches are available, but their features can come with a cost. Here’s a quick overview of what you might miss based on different budget ranges: Under ₹ 2,000: This device tracks basic health metrics, including heart rate and steps. It has limited app support and offers only a few customisation options.

This device tracks basic health metrics, including heart rate and steps. It has limited app support and offers only a few customisation options. ₹ 2,000 - ₹ 5,000: You can track your activities better, enjoy improved display quality, use different fitness modes, and make calls through Bluetooth.

You can track your activities better, enjoy improved display quality, use different fitness modes, and make calls through Bluetooth. Above ₹ 5,000: The device features advanced sensors for measuring blood oxygen levels (SpO2), a long-lasting battery, many sports modes, high-quality materials, and extensive personalisation options. How to pick the right smart watch? When picking a smartwatch, think about these important factors: Goals: Before choosing the best smartwatch, consider what you want from it. Decide whether you need it to track your health or want it to improve your style. This will help you make the right choice. Compatibility: Check whether your smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone. Make sure they are compatible. Battery life: Choose a smartwatch with long battery life for health tracking, GPS, and more. Fitness tracking: Look for a women's smartwatch that tracks health and fitness. It should monitor heart rate, sleep quality, and more. Design: Choose a smartwatch that fits your wrist well. Look for one with a clear, water- and scratch-resistant display. Price: Set your budget and compare the features of different smartwatches. Choose a product that gives you the best value for your money. Review: Before you make your final choice, read user reviews and ratings. This will give you insight into how well the product works and how reliable it is. Get the best smartwatch for up to 60% off during the sale and monitor your health!