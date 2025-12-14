7 morning rituals a motivational coach swears by to increase productivity: ‘Your morning influences your entire day’

Mornings offer a chance for a fresh start and new opportunities. However, many of us wake up feeling stressed, rush through the day, often find ourselves scrolling on our phones, gulping coffee, and moving through the morning as if it’s a chore rather than a chance to wake up. But mornings don't have to feel that way. Alma Chopra, Motivational Speaker and Life Coach, shared an important idea with Health Shots: “How you greet the morning is how life greets you back. This means your morning influences your entire day, and can help you start each day with purpose." Set your alarm clock to wake up early, giving yourself ample time before starting your day. This will help you have a peaceful, unhurried morning.(Unsplash)

What are the best morning rituals?

If you want to improve your day and your life, try these seven morning rituals:

1. Wake up before the world

Think of this as a small act of resistance against the chaos of modern life. Set your alarm just 30 minutes earlier than usual. "This isn’t about waking up at an unreasonable hour to follow trends. It’s about claiming a peaceful time that is just for you. In those quiet early minutes, the world is still asleep. You can gather your thoughts and feelings, as if time has paused just for you," says Chopra. Early risers are often more proactive, more productive, and have better mental health. You can start your day with intention instead of rushing.

2. Say your first thank you

When you get out of bed, take a moment to be thankful, even if it's just a quiet "Thank you for another day." This small act can change your mindset from worrying to feeling grateful. "Expressing gratitude can actually change your brain, making you feel happier and more peaceful", says the expert. A 2021 study in the Journal of Happiness Studies found that people who regularly practice gratitude report feeling more satisfied with their lives. So, start your day with a positive thought.

3. Make your bed like it means something

Making your bed may seem simple, but it can affect your day. It shows discipline and a sense of achievement. "Finishing a small task, such as making your bed, can improve your mood and productivity for the rest of the day. Small actions can lead to bigger successes," says the life coach.

4. Splash cold water on your face

If you want to feel more awake, splash cold water on your face. This quick method can refresh you faster than coffee. "Your nervous system reacts to the shock, signalling your body to prepare for the day," the motivational speaker shares. The cold water can boost hormones that improve your mood and alertness, helping you feel ready for a day full of opportunities rather than feeling tired.

5. Move your body for 10 minutes

Forget about intense workouts in the morning. Instead, focus on simple movements. Stretch your arms, wiggle your toes, dance to your favourite song, or go for a brisk walk outside. "The goal is to get your blood flowing without the pressure of a complete workout", says the expert. Research in the journal Physical Activity and Nutrition shows that short bursts of activity can boost your mood and brain function, leaving you feeling more energised and ready for the day. When you move your body, your mind will feel better too.

6. Maintain five minutes of silence

Silence can feel strange, sometimes. However, taking just five minutes of quiet time can make a big difference. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and take deep breaths. "At first, your mind might race with thoughts, and that’s okay. Let those thoughts come and go without judging them. Over time, the noise will fade, and you might discover your true self," says the expert. This simple practice can help reduce stress and improve how you manage your emotions, which are important skills for handling life’s challenges with ease.

7. Set a single intention

After you’ve gathered your thoughts, take a moment to state your intention for the day. Write a simple and strong statement like, “Today, I choose peace,” or “Today, I will show up.” This can be like a promise to be your best self. Research in JMIR Human Factors shows that setting intentions can help guide your behaviour and choices throughout the day, keeping you focused despite distractions and tasks. "Saying it out loud strengthens your promise, making it easier to act in line with your goal", says the expert.

Why does this work?

Morning rituals can make a big difference in your life. They help you define what you want to achieve. "Mornings give you a chance to shape your day on your own terms, boosting your energy and confidence", says Chopra. When you take control of your morning, you send a strong message to yourself and others. Your energy rises, your confidence grows, and your day goes better. You start waking up to life instead of just going through the motions.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)