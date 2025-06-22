8 hair care products to save your hair from monsoon mayhem; Your saviour in rains

We all are eagerly waiting for the monsoon rain to show up now. After all, monsoon rains are all about getting drenched in rains and enjoying pakoras. But along with all the joy and fun it brings, it also brings with it hair breakage, dandruff, frizziness, and scalp infections. These hair problems are usually caused by high humidity levels that lead to excessive oil production and clogged pores. Best tips for monsoon hair care(Pexels)

The solution? Use hydrating shampoos and leave-in conditioners. So, we thought of rounding top 8 hair care products for you so that you enjoy the rains, without worrying about damaging them.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Shampoo your hair with a hydrating shampoo right after getting drenched in rains. L’Oreal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Shampoo is enriched with Hyaluronic acid, that locks in moisture and revives dehydrated strands. It cleanses your hair gently while infusing each hair fibre with long-lasting softness and bounce. Say goodbye to dryness as this shampoo transforms limp locks into plump, fluid silk.

Loading Suggestions...

Frizz is a common hair problem and monsoon rains just worsen them. Time to pick a hair cleanser that soothes dry, frizzy hair with every wash. And Forest Essentials Japapatti & Brahmi Hair Cleanser has to be your best bet. Infused with the wisdom of Ayurveda, this luxurious blend of nourishing herbs strengthens the scalp and smooths rough strands. Brahmi calms, while Japapatti deeply hydrates, restoring vitality and shine.

Loading Suggestions...

Confidence starts with hair that feels as good as it looks. MOXIE BEAUTY Ultra Hydrating Conditioner dives deep to quench parched hair with rich botanical oils and emollients. This conditioner smooths frizz, softens coarse textures, and wraps each strand in a silky veil of moisture. Designed to restore elasticity and shine, this conditioner revives dry hair with every use. Slip it through your lengths and feel instant transformation, detangled, de-stressed, and beautifully defined.

Loading Suggestions...

Replenish thirsty hair with WELLA SP Hydrate Mask Conditioner, a luxurious treatment that drenches dry strands in intense moisture. Rich yet weightless, this formula penetrates deeply to nourish from within, sealing in hydration without buildup. This hair mask softens brittle ends and smooths unruly textures, restoring your hair’s natural elasticity and shine to even the most dehydrated locks, leaving them silky, resilient, and vibrantly healthy.

Loading Suggestions...

Tame the wild with L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Anti-Frizz Serum. Infused with precious oils, this lightweight elixir smooths frizz, boosts shine, and shields hair against humidity. Apply it to damp or dry hair to instantly soften and add silkiness without greasiness. This serum helps your tresses feel nourished, polished, and effortlessly radiant plus manegable.

Loading Suggestions...

Activate instant hydration with Schwarzkopf Bonacure Moisture Kick Leave-In Spray Conditioner. This lightweight mist detangles, smooths, and delivers a refreshing boost of moisture in every spritz. This in spray conditioner is enriched with glycerol, that quenches dry hair and restores elasticity without weighing it down. Spray it onto damp hair and feel the transformation for soft, supple, and ready to style hair.

Loading Suggestions...

Take your hair game a level up with MOROCCANOIL Treatment Original, a cult classic powered by antioxidant-rich argan oil. This multitasking marvel nourishes, detangles, speeds up drying time, and adds radiant shine. Just a few drops transform dry, lifeless hair into silky, glossy perfection. Whether used as a conditioning treatment or styling finisher, it smooths flyaways and strengthens your strands with every application.

Loading Suggestions...

Refresh your roots with OLAPLEX No. 4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo. This innovative formula cleanses without water, lifting away oil and buildup while preserving scalp health. Infused with skincare-grade ingredients, it soothes the scalp and boosts volume at the root without leaving a trace of residue. Spray, tousle, and go—hair feels freshly washed, full of body, and clean to the touch. Perfect between washes, this dry shampoo detoxifies while delivering effortless lift.

Similar articles for you:

Malaika Arora reveals her pre-makeup skincare ritual; Know 6 skin prep steps she swears by

How to choose your hairbrush for your hair type: Celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar shares

Niacinamide face creams: Our top 8 picks for a blemish-free, spotless, and bright skin

FAQ for hair care during Monsoon Why does my hair become frizzy during the monsoon? Humidity levels are high during monsoon, causing hair to absorb moisture from the air. This swells the hair shaft and leads to frizz, especially in curly or dry hair.

How often should I wash my hair during the rainy season? Wash your hair 2–3 times a week to keep your scalp clean and avoid fungal infections caused by trapped moisture. Use a mild, sulfate-free shampoo.

Is conditioner necessary in monsoon? Yes. Always use a conditioner after shampooing to manage frizz and add moisture. Apply it mainly to the lengths and ends, avoiding the scalp.

Should I oil my hair during monsoon? Yes, but in moderation. Oil your hair 30–60 minutes before washing to nourish the scalp. Avoid leaving oil in for too long, as it can attract dirt and moisture.

Is hair spa or deep conditioning helpful in monsoon? Yes, doing a weekly deep conditioning or hair spa treatment helps restore moisture, strengthen strands, and fight frizz.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.