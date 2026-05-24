80-year-old grandmother proves fitness has no age limit, nails strength training at gym: Watch inspiring video

Growing old does not mean you have to stop weight training or doing workouts that help you maintain a sustainable life in your later years. An 80-year-old grandmother of two is showing us how to do just that.

This 80-year-old grandma shows fitness has no expiration date!

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On May 17, Jeana Aragon, a fitness coach, shared a video of her mother working out at the gym, showing the transition from when she started to the changes that have since occurred due to her consistency at the gym. “My mom is 80-years old! The cutest and most adorable 80-yr old I’ve ever known. I’m so proud of this amazing woman. She’s what you would call small but mighty,” Jeana wrote, sharing the video.

Age is just a number

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{{^usCountry}} The video begins with Jeana's mom at 75 years old, when she struggled to do a simple seated squat, even with cushions placed under her. However, as she progressed and showed up at the gym day after day, she improved: she started doing push-ups, weighted squats and other exercises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video begins with Jeana's mom at 75 years old, when she struggled to do a simple seated squat, even with cushions placed under her. However, as she progressed and showed up at the gym day after day, she improved: she started doing push-ups, weighted squats and other exercises. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Jeana, her mom always had a lot of spunk and a can-do attitude, so it didn't surprise her that her mom took to weight training so well. Moreover, the fitness coach stated that if her mother could, she would increase the weight she is lifting and go hard on every exercise.

However, with old age, one has to factor in several things. Jeana, who is training her mother, noted that she always approached the sessions with longevity in mind. She also modifies the exercises around any arthritis flare-ups her mother is experiencing and uses longer rest periods between sets.

Twice a week workout, but with age-related modifications

“The important thing is that I continue to encourage her and let her know how well she is doing and how proud I am of her. She could easily resist coming for her workout sessions twice a week and just stay at home on the couch all day… that would be easy. But she doesn’t. She puts in the uncomfortable effort to get ready, walk to my house, and get in her resistance training workouts twice a week,” Jeana shared.

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According to the fitness coach, her mother does so because she knows that if she stops, her life would look very different. “She knows that this dedication to regular exercise is what is helping her age so well. That’s what I’m so proud of her for. She’s going to keep doing her part to do what she can, and I’m dedicated to being here for her. She’s strong. She’s amazing… And now my little momma is 80,” she added.

Why should you not stop working out in old age?

Seniors should be aware that bone density declines with age and that exercise can delay the onset of osteoporosis. Along with bone strength, overall joint flexibility is enhanced through movement, which, in turn, supports circulation. Moreover, exercises can help prevent falls, a major health risk for older adults. Stretching, or flexibility exercises, can improve your range of motion.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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