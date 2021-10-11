A glimpse of Sonu Sood’s ‘life’ is all about fitness

Sonu Sood never fails to give us fresh fitness goals. The actor, who swears by high intensity workouts, is often spotted in his favourite corner – the gym. Sonu is a fitness enthusiast and it shows on his Instagram profile.

The actor always manages to set higher goals of fitness for us, with his videos and pictures of intense workout routines. Be it turning an escalator to a workout zone to taking up fitness routines under the guidance of his fitness trainer, Sonu Sood is a marvel to watch and learn from.

The actor keeps sharing snippets of his fitness routine on his Instagram profile with the intent of motivating his fans and friends to take up working out seriously. On Sunday, Sonu gave us a glimpse of what his life at the gym looks like and we are gaping at the pictures.

In multiple snippets, which are pages from his gym diaries, Sonu gave us a sneak peek of his well-toned body and the secret behind it – the hard work and the dedication at the gym. Take a look at his pictures here:

In one of the pictures, Sonu Sood, dressed in a red pair of gym shorts, can be seen using weights to tone his body. In another picture, he was caught in action from the back, working on his arm muscles. In the last picture of the lot, Sonu can be seen posing in a neon and black athleisure while holding weights.

“My life,” he captioned the pictures. In no time, his pictures were flooded with comments and likes from his friends and fans. His colleague from the film industry, Ranveer Singh, spoke for all of us, when he summed up his amazement in these words – “Oh bhaisahaab (Oh my man)” and added a sweating emoticon.

High intensity workouts, as performed by Sonu in the pictures, come with multiple health benefits. They help in shedding the extra kilos without losing the muscles. If incorporated regularly, high intensity workouts contribute to a healthier heart and help in toning the body by losing fat. It also helps in muscle development and enhancement of the metabolism.

