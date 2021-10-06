A page from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s yoga diaries – This time, a headstand

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a joy to behold when it comes to her workout videos and pictures. The jewellery designer never takes a break from her workout routine and makes sure to share the snippets of the sessions on her Instagram profile. The glimpses of her workouts are motivating as well as inspiring for her fans and followers.

Riddhima’s Instagram profile is replete with her workout videos and pictures and they are a treat to watch. Riddhima swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and advices her Instagram family to also take up the same. On Wednesday, Riddhima shared another picture of herself engrossed in a workout position.

For the middle of the week, the jewellery designer opted for a headstand variation. In the picture, Riddhima can be seen doing a headstand on a yoga mat in her living room. However, her headstand has a twist. Riddhima can be seen balancing her entire body on her head and bending her legs to cross each other, in the air.

Riddhima shared the picture on Instagram with these hashtags – #practiceyogaeveryday, #strongisthenewsexy, #yogalife, #headstandvariation, #balance, #strongisthegoal, #believeinyourself and #yogagirl

Take a look at how Riddhima aced the headstand variation, here:

Performing the headstand regularly comes with multiple health benefits. It reduces stress, improves blood circulation to the head, scalp and eyes, decreases fluid formation in legs, ankles and feet and enhances digestion by elimination of waste. If incorporated in the daily workout routine, headstand can also improve focus and balance of the body. However, it is recommended to perform headstand under the supervision of a yoga expert, to avoid injuries.

Riddhima keeps sharing pictures and videos of her fitness routine on her Instagram feed. A few days back, she shared a picture of herself stretching her chest and shoulder muscles on an exercise ball.

Here’s a video of Riddhima balancing her entire body on her palms, which are placed on two chairs of sorts.

With the daily dose of Instagram posts, Riddhima sure inspires us to take up workouts seriously.

