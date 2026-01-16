Adnan Sami's 120 kg weight loss: How singer dropped from 230 kg using 'no bread, rice, sugar, oil or alcohol' diet

Adnan admitted that for years, many on social media speculated that his 120 kg weight loss was the result of bariatric surgery or liposuction. However, he laughed off these claims, saying in Hindi: “I weighed 230 kg. I would have needed a vacuum cleaner to remove all that fat. Liposuction was absolutely not the case, nor was bariatric surgery. It was all natural.”

Adnan Sami’s weight loss diet Adnan shared that the secret behind his transformation wasn't a miracle pill, but a strict diet regimen designed by his nutritionist. He said that followed a high-protein diet that focused on eliminating some specific triggers, like sugar. The results were immediate and staggering, as Adnan revealed that this disciplined approach led him to drop 20 kg in the very first month, providing the momentum he needed to continue his journey.

Sharing his diet secrets, he said: “It was a very high-protein, no bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil, no alcohol diet, suggested by my nutritionist, which led me to drop 20 kg in the first month.”

The size '9XL to XL' motivation Adnan also shared an anecdote about what kept him focused: a simple T-shirt. While shopping at a mall, he said he fell in love with an XL-sized shirt despite being a 9XL at the time. He recalled his mother told him that even his arm wouldn't fit in that T-shirt back then. But whenever he felt that he had lost some weight, he would try on that shirt, sometimes two or three times a night, to see if it fit.

He said, “Then, one day, I wore it, and it fit perfectly. It was around 3 am. When I called my father, I jumped with happiness. This is how I lost weight, through a lot of hard work. There's no shortcut in life.”

