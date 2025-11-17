AI transforms beauty shopping with selfie-based analysis and product suggestions

AI is revolutionising the skincare and beauty products industry in India. With just access to your selfies, artificial intelligence will now tell you the product you should buy for a better glow or smoother skin. Here is all you need to know about AI’s latest impact on the cosmetics and personal care industry. How AI is recommending beauty products based on selfies(Unsplash)

AI uses selfies to pick the right skincare routine

AI uses selfies to collect data about oiliness, dryness, pigmentation, redness, flakes, or buildup. Based on its analysis of the data, it can then recommend the appropriate skincare routine.

“It’s not perfect, but it gives a much clearer starting point for choosing the right routine,” The Volume Company founder, Ketki Garud, told Moneycontrol.

“What works in Mumbai humidity won’t always work in Delhi winters, and AI helps bridge that gap,” she adds.

Virtual try-ons for makeup shades

To help people find the best products for their requirements, brands are also using “virtual try-ons for makeup shades, basic skin analysis filters, and guided quizzes” on various online shopping platforms nowadays.

“They help people figure out what to buy, explain how ingredients work, and even remind them how to use products correctly,” explains Garud. She argues that these tools offer people “a sense of guidance and reassurance,” especially outside metro cities.

AI used for medical consultations

As per the outlet, Indian dermatologists are also using AI-assisted platforms and tools to assess a patient’s skin condition remotely and recommend customised treatments. “Instead of testing endless combinations in the lab, AI can scan through huge ingredient databases and predict which mixes are likely to work well together and which ones might irritate the skin,” Garud says.

She adds that AI can also efficiently analyse customer reviews to improve service. According to Garud, “This is useful for brands in India, especially those working with natural or Ayurvedic ingredients, where quality can vary with region and season.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.