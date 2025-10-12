AIIMS Raipur orthopaedic surgeon shares how this 1 common habit nearly damaged 32-year-old man's spine

Sitting is the new smoking. Longer sitting hours have become a growing concern, as various studies have shown that they negatively impact our overall health, particularly our cardiovascular health. Moreover, it could also impact your spine and bone health. Spending long hours sitting at one's desk can have an adverse effect on the spine. (Pexels)

Also Read | Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience explains why ‘your brain is not built for happiness; it is built for survival’

‘One mistake almost damaged his spine…’

Dr Dushyant Chouhan, MBBS, MS Ortho, an orthopaedic and sports injury surgeon at AIIMS, Raipur, highlighted this concerning effect of spending long hours sitting at one's desk in a September 1 Instagram post. He shared an alarming case of one of his patients, who suffered because of the same habit.

Sharing the post, Dr Chouhan wrote, “He never lifted weights. But one small habit nearly damaged his spine.” Explaining the case, the orthopaedic surgeon revealed that the male patient was just 32 years old. He hadn't been in an accident or suffered any gym injuries. “Just long hours at his desk, day after day,” the doctor shared.

‘Even walking became difficult’

The issue with his spine started off as a dull ache in his lower back. “He thought, ‘Maybe it’s just tiredness.’ But within weeks…the pain began shooting down his leg. Walking became difficult. Sitting felt like torture. Even lying down didn’t give relief.”

The shocking part? According to the orthopaedic surgeon, it was that the patient was young, healthy, and active, and yet, his spine was silently giving up.

The reason

When he reached out to experts, doctors told him, “It’s not age. It’s not a weakness. It’s your disc (short for intervertebral disc) pressing on the nerve.”

According to the surgeon, it is a very common problem that millions silently suffer every year after prolonged sitting in chairs without taking any breaks. “Ignored at the start, it can become a lifetime issue — sometimes even needing surgery,” he noted.

The early warning signs

Dr Chouhan also listed a few warning signs to keep in mind:

Back pain radiating to your leg.

Numbness, tingling, or weakness in one leg.

Worsening pain with sitting or bending.

Lastly, he warned, “Most people don’t recognise them until it’s too late. Don’t wait for it to get worse. Take action today.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.