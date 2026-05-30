AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 6 gut-health trends not to follow: Raw milk, chlorophyll water, and more

Social media has become all-pervasive in the lives of most people, so much so that many are making decisions that impact their health based on what they are seeing on their feeds.

Milk needs to be pasteurised to become safe for consumption. (Pexel)

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Health trends have been a big part of social media for a while. However, it is not just doctors and professional healthcare workers who share advice, but also influencers seeking to amplify their reach.

This has given rise to various trends involving, among other things, gut health. Understandably, not all of them deliver on the promised good health. Taking to Instagram on May 30, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, highlighted six such trends that one would do well to avoid.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Fibre maxxing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Fibre maxxing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs. It helps to slow down digestion, feed the healthy gut microbiome, and improve blood sugar control and bowel movement, among other things. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fibre is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs. It helps to slow down digestion, feed the healthy gut microbiome, and improve blood sugar control and bowel movement, among other things. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the body needs to have sufficient fibre, suddenly increasing its intake is not good for health, especially if it is not accompanied by sufficient water. Fibre maxxing is a viral trend in which people try to meet their daily fibre requirement and even go beyond it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the body needs to have sufficient fibre, suddenly increasing its intake is not good for health, especially if it is not accompanied by sufficient water. Fibre maxxing is a viral trend in which people try to meet their daily fibre requirement and even go beyond it. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Sethi, “Dumping 50g of psyllium, inulin, and chia into one smoothie isn't ‘healthy’ - it's a bloating disaster. Your microbiome needs weeks to adapt.” The best thing to do is to take it slow and gradually increase one’s fibre intake if they are lacking in the first place.

2. Cooking everything in beef tallow

The second popular health trend is boycotting seed oils and cooking everything in fats sourced from animals, such as beef tallow.

“Tallow is approximately 50 percent saturated fat,” cautioned Dr Sethi. “At high doses, it shifts your microbiome toward harmful bacteria and impairs your gut barrier.” While the health impact of cooking in beef tallow depends on the amount consumed, cooking everything is definitely past the safe zone, he shared.

3. Raw milk for gut health

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Drinking raw milk, which is unpasteurised, has become a popular trend on TikTok, shared Dr Sethi. Discovered in the nineteenth century, pasteurisation involves heating milk to a specific temperature for a set period of time in order to kill harmful bacteria that might be present in it.

According to the gastroenterologist, the harm done to the gut from dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria is much worse than any probiotic benefit that one may receive from drinking raw milk. The latter is especially dangerous for children and pregnant women.

4. Chlorophyll water for gut detox

Not every part of the body needs to be externally detoxed regularly, especially the gut. According to Dr Sethi, the evidence of drinking chlorophyll water is “almost nonexistent,” and it is better to have green vegetables instead.

5. The BeanTok challenge

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Yet another TikTok trend, the BeanTok challenge is one in which participants try to eat two cups of beans every day for 30 days straight. “The fibre is genuinely great, but jumping straight to two cups causes bloating for most people,” cautioned Dr Sethi. “Build up slowly.”

6. Parasite cleanses

Parasite cleanses are dietary regimens designed to detox the gut and get rid of harmful parasites that may be present inside us. “Most digestive symptoms in developed countries are not parasites,” noted Dr Sethi. “These harsh herbal formulas irritate your gut and cause nutrient deficiencies.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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