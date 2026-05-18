AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares why he drinks black coffee every morning for his liver and why you should too

Good news for coffee lovers – your morning cup of black coffee may be doing far more than just helping you wake up and stay focused through the day. According to experts, plain black coffee, without added sugar, syrups, or creamers, contains compounds that can significantly benefit liver health and may even help protect against chronic liver disease. From reducing inflammation to lowering the risk of fatty liver disease, this everyday beverage could be supporting your body in more ways than you realise.

Read more to find out why you should drink black coffee every day!(Unsplash)

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Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, regularly reviews multiple liver scans every day as part of his practice. The doctor has shared why he makes it a point to drink coffee every single morning, explaining that he does so to help protect and support his liver health. In an Instagram video shared on May 17, the gastroenterologist states, “I’ve read 10,000 liver scans. I drink coffee every single morning. Here is why.”

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{{^usCountry}} Protects liver {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, black coffee is one of the most liver-protective beverages known to humankind. He notes that people who drink coffee regularly tend to have a lower risk of developing liver cirrhosis and other liver-related complications. He explains, “Coffee is one of the most liver-protective drinks we know of. Regular coffee drinkers have up to 44 percent lower risk of liver cirrhosis – across multiple large studies.” Reduces liver enzymes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, black coffee is one of the most liver-protective beverages known to humankind. He notes that people who drink coffee regularly tend to have a lower risk of developing liver cirrhosis and other liver-related complications. He explains, “Coffee is one of the most liver-protective drinks we know of. Regular coffee drinkers have up to 44 percent lower risk of liver cirrhosis – across multiple large studies.” Reduces liver enzymes {{/usCountry}}

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Drinking coffee regularly can also improve liver enzyme levels in those at risk. Elevated levels in your blood are usually associated with liver stress, inflammation or damage, as live cells leak these enzymes into the bloodstream when injured. Dr Sethi highlights, “It reduces liver enzyme levels in people at risk. Regular coffee intake is associated with lower ALT and AST - the exact markers I watch on every lab panel.”

Prevents fatty liver disease

The gastroenterologist notes that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is becoming increasingly common worldwide. However, he explains that regular coffee consumption may actively help combat fatty liver disease, with research showing some of the strongest evidence for its role in protecting the liver and potentially preventing the condition. He explains, “It actively fights fatty liver disease. NAFLD now affects one in three Americans - and coffee is one of the only drinks with consistent clinical evidence behind it.”

Reduces liver inflammation

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Coffee contains powerful antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation in the liver. It is also rich in polyphenols, compounds that actively combat oxidative stress – one of the primary drivers behind chronic liver damage and disease progression. Dr Sethi explains, “It contains powerful antioxidants that reduce liver inflammation. Chlorogenic acid in coffee reduces oxidative stress - the primary mechanism driving chronic liver damage.”

How many cups should you drink in a day?

According to Dr Sethi, drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is considered the sweet spot for maximising its liver-protective benefits. He explains, “Two to three cups a day appears to be the sweet spot. A landmark meta-analysis of over 400,000 patients found two to three cups delivers maximum liver protection – not one, not six.”

Does decaf work the same?

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The liver-protective benefits of coffee come primarily from its polyphenols rather than its caffeine content. As a result, even people who drink decaffeinated coffee may experience similar health benefits. Dr Sethi highlights, “It works whether it is caffeinated or decaf. The benefit comes from polyphenols, not caffeine - decaf drinkers showed similar liver enzyme improvements in head-to-head studies.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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