Skipping meals and eating on the go? Here’s how the ‘quick bite’ habit affects liver health

According to Twincy, the body also responds differently to food intake at different times of the day. The liver works much more effectively during the day while processing glucose and fats. Eating late at night means that the liver processes food at a time when metabolism tends to slow down. In such a situation, there could be an increased accumulation of fats within liver cells, leading to steatotic liver disease associated with metabolic dysfunction (MASLD) or previously referred to as fatty liver disease.

Twincy said, “The functioning of the liver is linked to its biological clock. This means that it carries out various functions, such as blood glucose regulation, fat metabolism, energy storage, and toxin clearance in a systematic cycle of days and nights.”

Missing breakfast , having a snack between meetings, eating lunch at unusual hours, and having dinner late in the evening are all practices that have subtly crept into contemporary life. Although they appear innocuous enough, the first organ to suffer from such an erratic diet routine is the liver. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Twincy Ann Sunil, a Bachelor's in clinical nutrition and dietetics, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bengaluru, shared what irregular meal patterns may be doing to your liver.

It is important to note that a “quick bite” diet is more than just time; it is speed as well. “Eating fast tends to send minimal satiety signals and can result in an increased number of calories consumed until one feels full,” said Twincy. Fast eating habits have also been shown to increase the likelihood of developing a fatty liver. It is often seen in working individuals adding constant metabolic stress on the liver.

Food digestion varies depending on the time of the day. “Inconsistent eating habits may cause repeated instances of sharp rises and falls in blood glucose levels,” Twincy told HT Lifestyle. This leads to insulin resistance , which is associated with the development of fatty liver, obesity, and inflammation. Those who do not eat regularly tend to overeat later in the day or consume calorie-rich, ready-to-eat foods, straining the liver.

Effects of eating late and liver functioning The habit of eating late in the evening may affect the functioning of the liver, particularly when large amounts of food are taken in late evenings. Most individuals do not take enough food throughout the day because of hectic work schedules and consequently indulge in binge eating. Metabolism rates slow down in the evening, leading to increased fat deposition in the liver.

What helps protect the liver? The liver tends to fare well when there is consistency. “Consuming meals around the same time each day ensures better regulation of metabolism. The consumption of nutritious breakfasts, an appropriate lunch, and a light dinner reduces the burden on the liver’s functioning,” said Twincy.

The liver is influenced not only by what one eats but also when one eats it. The habit of irregular meals, eating hurriedly, and overeating at night can have the effect of deteriorating liver functions. Eating at proper times along with having a proper diet is key to keeping the liver healthy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.