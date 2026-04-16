AIIMS-trained neurologist shares 3 steps to follow during a panic attack: ‘Sit down somewhere and pay attention to…’
According to Dr Chawla, panic attack can usually be dealt with without medical supervision. He shares three steps that helps with the situation.
As the modern lifestyle grows increasingly hectic for the average person, panic attacks are becoming a serious mental health concern. The Cleveland Clinic website explains it as a condition that causes sudden, temporary feelings of fear and strong physical reactions in response to ordinary, nonthreatening situations.
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It typically lasts for five to 20 minutes, but in some cases it can last up to an hour. Taking to Instagram on April 15, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist with training from AIIMS New Delhi, shared three steps to take to mitigate the effects of a panic attack.
“During a panic attack, the body suddenly goes into an intense stress response. The person may feel chest tightness, rapid heartbeat, breathlessness, dizziness, trembling or a feeling that something very bad is about to happen. Many people even feel like they are about to die,” he stated in the caption. “But the important thing to remember is this: a panic attack itself is usually not life-threatening.”
Steps to take to mitigate effects of panic attack{{/usCountry}}
Steps to take to mitigate effects of panic attack{{/usCountry}}
Dr Chawla suggested performing the following steps to control the effects of a panic attack.
- First, explain to yourself that this is a panic attack. These symptoms feel frightening, but they will settle down.
- Second, focus on slow breathing. Take gentle, deep breaths in and out. This helps calm the body’s stress response.
- Third, grounding. Sit down somewhere, relax your muscles and pay attention to your surroundings. Look at objects around you, listen to sounds nearby and try to focus on the present moment.
Dr Chawla suggested performing the following steps to control the effects of a panic attack.
- First, explain to yourself that this is a panic attack. These symptoms feel frightening, but they will settle down.
- Second, focus on slow breathing. Take gentle, deep breaths in and out. This helps calm the body’s stress response.
- Third, grounding. Sit down somewhere, relax your muscles and pay attention to your surroundings. Look at objects around you, listen to sounds nearby and try to focus on the present moment.
“Most panic attacks settle on their own within a few minutes and do not require medical treatment,” noted the neurologist. “However, if the symptoms are very severe, last longer than usual, or you feel unable to control the situation, you should seek medical help.”
What are the symptoms of panic attack?
Panic attacks are characterised by their suddenness, which makes it difficult to get an early warning. However, knowing the symptoms helps recognise the condition and take the necessary steps. The usual symptoms of a panic attack, as per the Cleveland Clinic website, are listed as follows:
- Chest pain
- Racing heart
- Difficulty breathing, like hyperventilation
- Trembling or shaking
- Chills
- Nausea
- Sweating
- Tingling or numbness in fingers or toes
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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