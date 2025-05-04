Alaya F follows ‘75 hard’ rule for health and wellbeing: ‘No cheat meals, 45-minute workouts, reading 10 pages daily'

Alaya F is a total fitness enthusiast, and her Instagram is packed with everything from intense workouts to wellness tips. The 27-year-old actor recently appeared on the HSBC podcast On Realign Season 3, where she opened up about a unique health mantra she swears by, '75 hard.' Curious about what it means and how it works? Let's break it down and see how you can add it to your own routine. (Also read: Alaya F shares 4 ‘tried and tested tips’ to transform you into your most productive self: Watch ) Alaya F shares her intense health routine called '75 Hard' on the HSBC podcast. (Instagram)

What is Alaya F's ‘75 hard’ rule

Alaya explained, “Recently, I've just restarted this thing called the 75 Hard. It involves two workouts a day: one indoor and one outdoor, with each lasting a minimum of 45 minutes. One of them has to be outdoors. I also drink 3.8 litres of water a day, read at least 10 pages of a non-fiction book, and follow a strict no-cheat-meal policy. Oh, and no alcohol allowed.”

‘10 minutes of meditation’

She further elaborates on how she incorporates meditation into her routine: "And I also throw in 10 minutes of meditation." The commitment is intense, and there are strict rules, if you miss even one task on any given day, you have to reset to day one. Alaya explains, "Thinking with this is, even if you miss one thing on one day, you reset to day one. So if I read 9 pages instead of 10 pages, and I fall asleep while I'm on the ninth page, when I wake up in the morning, I've reset back to day one."

When asked which day she was currently on, Alaya playfully replied, "Day 4." It's clear that the actor takes this routine seriously, and her commitment to health and wellness is truly inspiring. Would you give it a try?