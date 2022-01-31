Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's yoga trainer shares 5 asanas to help recover post Covid-19: Details inside

Covid-19 has affected us all in some or the other way. If you or someone you know is recovering from the Covid-19 virus, you understand that it can be a tough journey. While taking medicines prescribed by your doctor, talking to your close ones to relieve stress and having healthy food are some ways to deal with the recovery process, including a few yoga asanas can also be of great help. Other than boosting immunity, yoga can help a Covid-patient de-stress and improve their lung capacity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

So, if you are searching for a few yoga asanas that can help you achieve the same, then worry not. Today, celebrity yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, released a yoga guide to help people in their post-Covid recovery journey. She trains stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh and more. The post features five 'simple, fast and effective' yoga asanas that boost immunity and provide strength.

Anshuka posted five pictures of herself doing the yoga asanas. They are Cow pose or Bitilasana, Cat pose or Marjaryasana, Butterfly pose or Baddha Konasana⁣, Puppy pose or Uttana Shishosana, and Wind release pose or Pavanamuktasana. "Most of us have been through the wringer with Covid-19 and a lot of us are recovering from it right now just like me," she captioned the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Celebs who made yoga cool

Then, Anshuka listed a few benefits of these yoga asanas and added that she practises them every day for her post-Covid recovery. "Here are 5 Asanas that are helping me recover. These asanas are simple, fast and effective and will improve lung capacity, strengthen you and boost your immunity. I have been practising them every single day. You can start with doing them for a few minutes daily and then slowly build-up," she wrote.

Cow Pose And Cat Pose Benefits:

Cow Pose And Cat Pose

These asanas - Cow pose and Cat pose - help improve posture and balance, strengthen the spine and neck, stretch hips, abdomen and back, create emotional harmony, boost coordination, relieve stress and calm the mind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Butterfly Pose Benefits:

Butterfly Pose

The Butterfly pose targets lower back, hip and thigh muscles, helping reduce pain in these areas. It encourages flexibility and increases the range of motion. Overall, the asana has a soothing and relaxing effect both physically and mentally. It may also help boost energy levels.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Puppy Pose Benefits:

Puppy Pose

The puppy pose is a great asana for stretching the spine, shoulders, upper back, arms and abdominal muscles. This pose helps foster a sense of calmness in the body, relieving stress and anxiety. It also releases tension in the upper arms, shoulders, and neck.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wind Release Pose Benefits:

Wind Release Pose

This pose helps tone the leg muscles, improve blood circulation around the veins, massage the abdomen and improve digestion. It also helps release gas/wind accumulated at various parts around the stomach.

Which pose are you trying out today?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}