Are Yoga and Ayurveda effective in third stage cancer? Know from expert

Reports suggest that 10 million people die each year from cancer which is more than HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined. If we don’t act now, experts project cancer deaths to rise to 13 million by 2030.

According to World Cancer Day Organisation, we currently live in a time of awe-inspiring advancements in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment but many of us who seek cancer care hit barriers at every turn. It highlighted, “Income, education, geographical location and discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and lifestyle are just a few of the factors that can negatively affect care.”

Today, we know more about cancer than ever before and by increasing strategies on awareness, prevention, early detection and treatment, we can save millions of lives every year. Creating awareness is crucial to reimagining a world where millions of cancer deaths are preventable hence, ahead of World Cancer Day 2022, we got a fitness expert to reveal whether Yoga and Ayurveda are effective in third stage cancer.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar shared, “Yoga and Ayurveda play a very powerful role because they are the science for body, mind, and spirit. These practices can have a very strong impact on healing and recovery especially if in the third stage of cancer."

He added, “For any treatment to be successful it is important that the body be able to receive its medicinal benefits. Due to extreme stress, anxiety and worry the body may sometimes reject these medicines and the treatment might not be as effective. Therefore, in order to make the body receptive to treatment and for a guaranteed recovery, Yoga and Ayurveda can help keep the mind calm and release any stress and panic.”

Pointing out how during this crucial stage of illness, the patient might not be clear- headed and thus be unable to make decisions for themselves, Grand Master Akshar asserted, "At such a time, practicing Yoga techniques like breathing and meditation can align the mind and body and help you to recover faster.” It is important to note that though there are no scientific evidences to prove that Yoga or Ayurveda can cure or prevent any type of cancer, studies suggest that it might help patients cope with symptoms or side effects chemotherapy, radiation and surgery and reduce pain and stiffness from cancer treatment.