Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts a yoga myth on flexibility

Yoga is believed to be only for the ones who are flexible. Yoga comes with the reputation of being flexible and strong beforehand. It is also believed that yoga can be aced only if it has been practised before. However, that's not true. Anshuka Parwani, famously knows for being the yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others, busted a myth related to yoga and stated that yoga is for everybody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anshuka shared a cheeky video of herself with the words around her - "When someone says you need to be flexible to start yoga" where she can be seen saying "run" as the response to the myth. However, the video also came with a strong message from Anshuka – she wrote that yoga is indeed for every body and with the right kind of guidance and dedication, anyone can become flexible and strong over time with the help of yoga.

Anshuka addressed the myth and added that this kind of thought should not stop anyone from starting to pursue yoga and experiencing all the health benefits that the routine comes with. "Anyone can do Yoga under the right guidance. Whether you’ve done it before, never practiced before, if you’re flexible or not - it doesn’t matter! If you’re not flexible, Yoga asanas will get you there slowly and gradually. If you’re flexible already before doing Yoga, that’s great too," read an excerpt of her post. Take a look at her post here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yoga comes with several health benefits. It helps in improving the strength, balance and flexibility of the body. It also helps in improving the heart health and easing back pain and arthritis problems. Yoga also helps in relaxing the mind and increasing body awareness. It also helps in managing stress and having a better outlook towards life.