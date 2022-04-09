Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates Kukkutasana; speaks of steps and benefits

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. Besides improving the flexibility, balance and stability of the body, it also helps in strengthening the muscles and protecting the body against illnesses. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, yoga helps in improving the heart health as well. Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others, keeps sharing important insights on fitness and yoga on her Instagram profile. From speaking of yoga asanas to relief back pain issues to demonstrating asanas and speaking of its benefits and steps to perform, Anshuka’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself in yoga positions.

Anshuka, a day back, chose to demonstrate Kukkutasana for her fans on Instagram. Anshuka shared a picture of herself performing the asana and wrote in detail about it. Kukkutasana, also known as the rooster pose, is an arm balancing asana where the entire weight of the body is positioned on the arms. A rather complicated and difficult asana, Kukkutasana helps in strengthening the muscle groups of the entire body using the arm, core and the pelvic muscles. It also helps in toning the abdominal muscles and boosting the digestive system. Take a look at Anshuka Parwani performing Kukkutasana with perfection:

Anshuka further added that to perform this asana, flexibility, stability, concentration and core strength of the body will come together to ace it to perfection. “While it is a difficult asana to perform, flexibility, stability, concentration and core strength are the main elements that will help you perfect this Yoga asana,” added Anshuka. However, she also added that a few steps should be taken before performing flexibility, stability, concentration and core strength. For beginners, Anshuka suggested, “Practice your planks, strengthen your wrists and core, work on hip and ankle mobility.” These steps can be taken to prepare for Kukkutasana in order to ace it to perfection.

