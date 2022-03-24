How to ace Dhanurasana? Expert speaks about steps and benefits

Yoga asanas are always recommended to be followed through a yoga expert in order to garner maximum benefits and also to avoid the risk of injuries. Yoga is one of the most important parts of fitness – it helps in influencing the body and the mind in a positive way. Yoga also helps in enhancing the balance, flexibility and the range of motion of the body. It helps in calming the body and relaxing the mind, thereby inducing better and sound sleep. Yoga also helps in strengthening and stretching several muscle groups, depending on the asanas.

However, there are steps to perform the asanas - failing to follow the steps may cause injuries and sprain in the muscles. Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ananya Panday, shared a set of pictures of the steps that should be followed in order to perform Dhanurasana. Anshuka is known for sharing yoga and fitness related information on her Instagram profile.

Anshuka shared a step-by-step process of a person performing the Dhanusarana. In the first picture, he can be seen stretching his body on a yoga mat in the Cobras position. Then he can be seen bending his legs from his knees ansd holding his feet with hands. In the third picture, he can be seen stretching his upper body and simultaneously his feet from his knees upwards. In the last picture, he can be seen balancing his body on his core and holding his feet with his hands in the Dhanurasana position. Take a look:

With the picture, Anshuka also wrote of the health benefits of performing Dhanurasana. “Dhanurasana, the Bow Pose, is a back bending asana which helps to strengthen your spine and abdominal muscles and tones your legs and arms,” read an excerpt of her post. Anshuka further added that performing Dhanurasana helps in stimulating the reproductive organs and helps in improving issues related to menstruation. Dhanurasana also helps in reducing stress and anxiety.

