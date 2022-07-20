Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates Warrior II Pose, speaks of benefits

Yoga is recommended by multiple experts to be practised on a daily basis. Yoga helps in healing of the body and the mind and de-stressing the body. Yoga, as stated by medical and fitness experts, comes with multiple health benefits as well. It helps in strengthening the muscles and stretching of the body. With the work from home culture becoming a norm in our regular lives, we hardly get to move around. We spend most of our day on a couch or a chair, with our laptops in front of us. This further leads to stiffness of muscles and back pain. With yoga, however, this is curable. Anshuka Parwani, fitness trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known for sharing health-related tips and tricks with a dash of yoga asanas on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it speaking of the benefits of yoga asanas or the diet to follow to get a healthier body, Anshuka’s Instagram profile is replete with such helpful information.

Anshuka, on Wednesday, kickstarted midweek on a healthy note with a demonstration video of herself performing the Warrior II Pose. In the video, Anshuka can be seen standing with her legs at a distance from each other and then stretching her arms on both sides and staying in that position. With the video, Anshuka further spoke about the benefits of performing the Warrior II Pose on a regular basis. “Did you know? Practising Warrior II Pose opens chest and lungs, stretches hips, groin shoulders, energises tired limbs and stimulates abdominal organs,” this text appeared in the video. Take a look at her video here:

Warrior II Pose, also known as Virabhadrasana also helps in strengthening the back muscles, thighs and the knees. Being a balancing asana, it helps in relieving the stiffness in the neck and the back. Toning the hips, arms and abdomen are also the health benefits of performing Virabhadrasana on a regular basis.

