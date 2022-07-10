Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga asanas to boost digestive health | Watch

The digestive health of the body is extremely important. It helps in nourishing the body with the necessary nutrients and keeping the body healthy. A good gut health also helps in building a strong immune system and boosting the cardiovascular health of the body. It also facilitates effective digestion of the body and helps in alleviating the risk of chronic illnesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is important to maintain the digestive health of the body. Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani is known for sharing insights and tips related to health and yoga on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. A day back, Anshuka addressed the importance of maintaining a healthy digestive system and shared a short video of herself demonstrating five yoga asanas that should be incorporated in the daily yoga routine.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's trainer Anshuka Parwani busts a yoga myth on flexibility

"Bloating, indigestion, gastrointestinal issues are common symptoms of an unhealthy gut. Along with the combination of nourishing your body with healthy foods and essential nutrients, Yoga can also play a vital role in detoxifying the gut and maintaining its health," read an excerpt of Anshuka's post. Take a look at the yoga asanas performed by Anshuka here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Triangle Pose

Puppy Pose

Boat Pose

Bridge Pose

Spinal Twist On Back

The yoga asanas performed by Anshuka come with multiple health benefits. Triangle pose helps in stimulating the abdominal organs and helps in improving the digestion of the body. Puppy pose, on the other hand, helps in stretching the spine, shoulders, upper back, arms and abdominal muscles. Boat pose helps in stimulating the kidneys, thyroid and prostate glands, and intestines., and boosting digestion. Bridge pose further helps in boosting the overall gut health, while Spinal Twist On Back helps in increasing circulation and boosting cellular detoxification. Anshuka further added, "Make these poses a part of your daily routine and your tummy will thank you for it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}