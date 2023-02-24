Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates yoga asanas to calm our minds | Watch

In this fast-paced world, often we feel the need to relax and slow down a bit. We hustle on a daily basis, and sometimes we miss out on the clear line between work and life, thereby moving the balance. This causes more stress and anxiety within the body and creates the sense of sickness. As we age, we also feel the need to keep our bodies and our minds relaxed. Addressing this, Anshuka Parwani added, “A calm mind can conquer the world. We all live a fast-paced life and with it comes the problems of stress and anxiety. High stress levels can not only affect you mentally but also physically.”

Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known for sharing yoga and health-related insights on her Instagram profile. Addressing the need of relaxing and making the mind and body calm, Anshuka shared a few yoga asanas in her recent Instagram post and gave us all kinds of fitness inspo. “Movement of any kind is very therapeutic and these Yoga poses help to centre the mind and enhance your body awareness, and concentration. More than anything, Yoga brings you back to the one thing keeping you alive - your breath. Come, let’s breathe, flow, stretch and relax,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s post. Take a look at the yoga asanas suggested by Anshuka:

Child's Pose

Side Twists

Butterfly Pose

Wind Relieving Pose

Corpse Pose

The yoga asanas demonstrated by Anshuka comes with multiple health benefits. Child’s Pose helps in opening the hips, lengthening the spine and stimulating the digestive system. Side twists, on the other hand, help in targeting the sides, the lower and the upper abdominal region. Butterfly Pose is known for loosening the low back, hips, and inner thighs. Wind Relieving Pose helps in combating gas and bloating, while Corpse Pose helps in managing stress by activating relaxation. “Yoga can help manage stress and anxiety by calming the mind. These asanas will make your body feel more relaxed and release mood boosting happy hormones, which help to calm the mind and reduce stress,” wrote Anshuka.

