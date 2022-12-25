Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates yoga asanas to combat period cramps

Period cramps are the worst. Every woman, at some point in their lives, go through this pain of having to tolerate the period cramps that come with menstruation. Often the cramps make us dizzy, nauseous and lose appetite. However, with yoga asanas, period cramps can be reduced. Yoga comes with multiple benefits, and combatting period cramps is one of them. Addressing this, Anshuka Parwani wrote, “When we’re on our period, a lot of us want to curl up with a blanket and relax. But remember, movement is sometimes the best medicine specially to tackle those cramps and aches.”

Anshuka Parwani is known for being the yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. Anshuka further added that even though doing any form of physical task with period cramps can feel like a task, we should take up this routine to combat the pain - “Doing any sort of physical activity while on your period seems like a task. But these Yoga asanas can actually help you relieve and manage period pain. Practice these asanas before you reach out for that painkiller and see if they help.”

Anshuka further demonstrated five yoga asanas that can help during menstruation:

Butterfly Pose

Wide Angle Seated Forward Pose

Garland Pose

Legs Up On The Wall

Reclined Butterfly Pose

The yoga routine demonstrated by Anshuka comes with multiple health benefits. Butterfly Pose

Helps in loosening of the back, hips and the inner thighs, while Wide Angle Seated Forward Pose helps in lengthening the hamstrings and stretching the back, thighs and the calves. Garland Pose helps in opening of the hips and groins, and toning the abdominals. Performing Legs Up On The Wall on a regular basis helps in alleviating lower back pain and relieving the body of leg and feet cramps. Reclined Butterfly Pose helps in loosening up the low back, hips, and inner thighs.

