Alzheimer’s strikes differently in men: Here’s why it is worse than you think

Alzheimer’s disease is often associated with women, largely because they make up the majority of diagnosed cases but new research is shedding light on a critical difference: while more women develop Alzheimer’s, men may experience a much faster decline once the disease takes hold. Alzheimer’s mystery: Why men’s brains shrink faster once the disease begins.(Image by Pixabay)

A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia revealed that men with early signs of Alzheimer’s—marked by the buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain—showed steeper declines in brain health, cognitive function and key biological markers of the disease compared to women. In short, once Alzheimer’s begins in men, it may progress at a more aggressive rate.

A faster decline in men?

While past studies have focused on the overall prevalence of Alzheimer’s in women versus men, this new research looked at what happens after the first biological signs of the disease appear. Researchers analyzed data from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging, which has been tracking older adults since 1958, including brain scans and cognitive tests over time.

Of the 78 participants who showed early amyloid buildup, men experienced significantly faster changes in Alzheimer’s-related biomarkers and brain structure. Specifically, they had:

Higher levels of tau protein, which is associated with brain cell damage.

Faster brain shrinkage, a key marker of Alzheimer’s progression.

Steeper declines in cognitive abilities, particularly in visual-spatial skills and executive functions like decision-making and planning.

Although the study did not definitively prove that men progress to full-blown dementia more quickly, the findings strongly suggest that their disease trajectory is more aggressive than women’s once the process begins.

What this means for you

These findings could change how we think about Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment. Since men may experience a faster progression, early detection and intervention could be even more crucial for them.

Here’s what you can do to support long-term brain health, regardless of gender:

Prioritise regular check-ups – Cognitive screenings and brain scans may help catch early warning signs.

Cognitive screenings and brain scans may help catch early warning signs. Stay mentally and physically active – Exercise, social engagement and brain-stimulating activities have been linked to slower cognitive decline.

Exercise, social engagement and brain-stimulating activities have been linked to slower cognitive decline. Manage cardiovascular health – High blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes are major risk factors for Alzheimer’s.

High blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes are major risk factors for Alzheimer’s. Follow a brain-friendly diet – The Mediterranean diet, rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, has been shown to support brain function.

The future of Alzheimer’s research

While this study highlighted sex differences in Alzheimer’s progression, it also raises new questions - why do men seem to decline faster once amyloid buildup starts? Could hormones, genetics, or lifestyle factors play a role? Researchers hope that by understanding these differences, they can develop more personalised treatment strategies for both men and women.

For now, the key takeaway is clear: Alzheimer’s affects men and women differently and recognising these differences could be a game-changer in how we approach brain health. If you or a loved one is at risk, proactive steps today may help protect cognitive function in the years to come.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.