Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Mega savings on air fryers with up to 70% off from Philips, Prestige and more

Crispy and crunchy food tastes good but deep frying can lead to several complications. If you want to enjoy delicious dishes without experiencing the damaging effects of frying, include an air fryer in your kitchen. This kitchen appliance can help you relish the taste of fried foods without added calories and guilt. This is your perfect chance to get the best deals on air fryers as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 brings the most exciting offers and discounts with up to 70% off on a wide range of kitchen appliances. Whether you are searching for a digital air fryer or a compact option, the Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 has something for everyone. With deals on top brands, this is the right time to elevate your kitchen and adopt a healthy lifestyle right before the Diwali festive season. Explore top deals on the best air fryers with up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale 2024.

Save big by grabbing the top-quality air fryers at unbeatable prices during the Great Indian Festival Sale! Getting a good air fryer home will help you minimise unhealthy and excess fat consumption without compromising taste for yourself and your family members. Besides the normal discount of 70%, the Amazon Offers 2024 also includes an additional 10% instant bank discount with SBI credit and debit cards, fast delivery services and more. Adding to this, top brands also offer no-cost EMI, exchange offers and more! Exciting, isn't it? So, don't miss out on this opportunity and grab the top deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale - Explore top deals on air fryers with up to 70% off

Visit the “Great Indian Festival Sale” page on Amazon India now and discover the best deals on air fryers from top brands at discounted prices:

Philips Digital Air Fryer can help you cook good-tasting food with up to 90% less fat. This air fryer uses patented rapid air technology with a starfish design pan, which ensures to provide evenly fried results without flipping the food. It comes with a touch screen and 7 presets along with an auto-shut-off function and an extra-long cord for easy placement.

Specifications of Philips Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel:

Special feature: Temperature control

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Philips Air Fryer NA231/00 with Touch Panel uses patented rapid air technology to ensure evenly fried results without flipping the food. It comes with preset menus for 13 different ways of cooking. The cooking window of this fryer also allows you to keep an eye on your food while it cooks. It features an energy-saving mode and a powerful 1700W motor.

Specifications of Philips Air Fryer NA231/00 with Touch Panel:

Special feature: Temperature control

Material: Aluminium

Capacity: 6.2 litres

Philips Air Fryer NA120/00 uses a powerful 1500W motor, which may enable consistent and even airflow throw performance. With its energy-saving mode, this air fryer consumes 70% less energy. It helps you to explore 100 plus recipes and features preset menus for 12 different ways of cooking.

Specifications of Philips Air Fryer NA120/00:

Special feature: Temperature control

Material: Aluminium

Capacity: 4.2 litres

COSORI 4.7 Litre Air Fryer features rapid heat technology. It uses a maximum of 230 degrees Celsius, has faster cooking and consumes less electricity up to 55%. It comes with 9 preset menus, 30 recipe cookbooks and a digital touch panel.

Specifications of COSORI 4.7 Litres Air Fryer:

Special feature: Automatic shut-off

Material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 5 quarts

Lifelong Air Fryer comes with a 1-year warranty. This air fryer for home allows you to experience healthy meals by reducing oil usage by up to 90%. Enjoy a guilt-free indulgence with this air fryer. It has a storage capacity of 4 litres, features a precision timer function and 360-degree air circulation to help you grill, bake, roast and reheat.

Specifications of Lifelong Air Fryer:

Special features: Hot air circulation technology, timer control

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 4 litres

Prestige Nutrify Electric Digital Air Fryer promises to promote 80 per cent less oil consumption. This air fryer features a touch panel with a digital display to provide cooking convenience with an adjustable timer and temperature control feature. It is also equipped with 8 preset cooking modes, a high-capacity frying basket, safety interlocking and food food-grade oil brush. It is a multi-functional fryer that comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige Nutrify Electric Digital Air Fryer:

Special feature: Touch panel, 8 preset menu options

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Philips Air Fryer promises to help you cook with up to 90% less fat. By using rapid air technology, this air fryer ensures evenly fried results. It may help you fry, bake, grill and reheat. It has 60 60-minute timers with auto-off, wide temperature control, and an extra long cord and is dishwasher safe.

Specifications of Philips Air Fryer:

Special feature: Temperature control, programmable

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Instant Pot Air Fryer comes with 5.7 litres capacity. It is specially designed as per Indian Electrical Power. With its 6-in-2 functionality, this air fryer can help you fry, grill, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat the food. By using even crisp technology, this fryer can deliver all the crunch and tenderness of deep frying with 95% less oil.

Specifications of Instant Pot Air Fryer:

Special feature: Programmable

Material: Stainless steel

Capacity: 6 Quarts

INALSA Air Fryer for Home features air crisp technology of a 360-degree hot air convection system with high power. This air fryer can reduce the oil content from your food by up to 99%. With a new window design, this air fryer can directly keep a close eye on food to avoid over-cooking without opening the basket. It allows you to choose from 8 convenient cooking functions with a touch display.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer:

Special feature: See through

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Top three features of the best air fryer:

Best air fryer Price Material Capacity PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel 7,499 Plastic 4.1 L AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home 8,299 Stainless steel 12 L PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel 8,999 Aluminium 6.2 L PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat 4,699 Aluminium 6.2 L COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking 6,999 Stainless steel 5 Quarts Lifelong Air Fryer 2,549 Plastic 4 L Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer 3,748 Plastic 4.5 L PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90, uses up to 90% less fat 5,999 Plastic 4.1 L Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel 7,999 Stainless steel 6 Quarts INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity 4,595 Plastic 5.5 L

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 - FAQs How does an air fryer work? The best air fryer in India uses rapid air circulation technology to cook food by circulating hot air around it. This method creates a crispy exterior similar to frying.

What can I cook in an air fryer? You can cook a wide range of foods in an air fryer. From frozen foods to baked goods, you can make delicious dishes.

Do I need to use oil in a fryer? You can cook without using oil. However adding a small amount of oil may enhance the flavour and crispness.

How do I clean my air fryer? Most air fryer parts are dishwasher safe. But you can also clean them by hand with warm and soapy water.

