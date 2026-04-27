America’s oldest man reveals 3 simple habits that helped him reach 111, and 1 habit that helps him live well

Luis Cano was born on December 9, 1914, in Colombia. In 2025, he celebrated his 111th birthday and became the oldest living person in the United States. His age was validated after his most recent birthday by LongeviQuest, an organisation that tracks the world’s oldest people. According to their findings, Cano is the 12th-oldest man in the world. Luis Cano is the oldest living American at the age of 111. (@LongeviQuest/YouTube)

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After the announcement was made, Cano was interviewed by Fox 5 New York, where he shared three simple habits as his secret to longevity. They are as follows.

1. No drinking alcohol When it comes to longevity, there is no safe limit for consuming alcohol. According to longevity expert Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, who goes by Dr Vass on social media, alcohol consumption negatively impacts sleep, deregulates the endocrine system, and causes inflammation and cellular ageing. While it was previously believed that a glass of red wine a day is good for health, that claim has been debunked by modern research.

2. Getting good sleep Sleep is considered to be one of the most effective tools available at our disposal for longevity. According to Dr Vass, “Sleep isn't a side habit; it's your hormone stabiliser, recovery system, and brain detox tool.” An individual needs to sleep for seven to nine hours consistently every day, at a regular time and preferably in a cold, dark, quiet room.

3. No smoking The ill effects of smoking need no reminder. Smoking not just affects longevity but also has a noticeable impact on health in the short run, increasing the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Thus, staying away from the habit is a no-brainer when working towards longevity.

Luis Cano’s secret to living well When asked about his secret to living well at his age, Cano provided an easy answer: “Behave well.” The message is as important as it is simple, but it seldom slips from one’s mind while trying to adjust to an increasingly busy lifestyle.

All about Luis Cano’s life Luis Cano served in the Colombian Army and later owned and operated a fleet of buses that transported people through rural areas. He married Alicia Angelo Cano in 1948. The couple had 10 children, with their family growing over the years to include 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The couple moved to Far Rockaway, New York, in the 1990s. In 2004, Cano lost his wife. He then relocated to Linden, where he now lives with two of his children. He spends much of his time at home, often looking out the window and reflecting on a truly long life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.