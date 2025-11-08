Doctor explains how smoking impacts the body and what happens when you quit: ‘Within 2 to 12 weeks, circulation…’

That satisfying drag during a work break might feel like a moment of calm, but every puff silently harms your lungs. Most people know smoking damages the body - but what many don’t realise is how quickly it begins to heal once you stop. The recovery starts almost instantly, with your lungs and circulation showing signs of repair within weeks. Read more to discover what happens when you quit smoking.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Faridabad pulmonologist shares how to reverse lung damage from air pollution and smoking: ‘Brisk walking or exercise…'

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has outlined how smoking impacts the body - and the remarkable changes that begin once you quit. In an Instagram video posted on November 7, the physician highlights, “Over time, smoking can increase the risk of lung disease, heart problems, and nicotine addiction. Make sure you take the appropriate steps to quit smoking, and seek professional help if needed.”

What happens to your body when you smoke?

Dr Sood explains that smoking doesn’t just damage the lungs - it gradually stiffens them, reducing their ability to expand and function efficiently. He explains, “Tar plus over 7,000 chemicals weaken the cilia that clear your airways. That leads to chronic cough, mucus plugs, chronic bronchitis, emphysema or COPD, and a much higher risk of lung cancer.”

The physician adds that smoking weakens the lungs’ immune defences, making them more prone to infections, slower recovery, and reduced exercise capacity.

What happens when you quit?

Dr Sood says the good news is that the moment you quit smoking, your body begins repairing itself almost immediately. He elaborates, “Within two to 12 weeks, circulation and lung function improve. After 1 year, heart disease risk drops by about 50% and by 10 years, lung cancer risk is about half that of a continuing smoker.”

He emphasises that quitting entirely is the single most powerful step you can take to protect and restore your health. In addition to quitting, he recommends getting support, building cardio and practising daily breathing exercises. The physician adds, “For lung wellness, alongside quitting, it's also a great option to improve your gut lung axis. A healthier gut can help support balanced inflammation and respiratory health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.