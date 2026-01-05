Ammonia-free hair colour: 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India to fight grey hair
Published on: Jan 05, 2026 01:19 pm IST
If you have grey hair, and you need a good hair colour to hide your greys, here are 8 top-rated ammonia-free hair colours for you.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour for Women | Ammonia & PPD Free Organic Hair Colour with 100% Grey Coverage, Long Lasting Conditioning Hair Color | Black 1.00-220 ml View Details
|
₹615
|
|
|
Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour l Ammonia Free Hair Color l 9 Organic Herbal Extracts l Natural and Healthy Shine l 50g + 110ml| Natural Black 1N (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹195
|
|
|
Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 1.0 Natural Black View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Vegetal Safe Hair Color -Soft Black 50gm - Certified Organic Chemical and Allergy Free Bio Natural Hair Color with No Ammonia Formula for Men & Women View Details
|
₹276
|
|
|
SACRED HERBS Ammonia & PPD Free Natural Organic Gel Hair Color for Men & Women | pH Neutral | Long Lasting Color with 100% Grey Coverage 160ml+20gm (DARK BROWN, 180 ML) View Details
|
₹525
|
|
|
Indica Easy Shampoo Hair Color | Dark Brown 3 | 180ml Pump Pack | No Ammonia | 100% Grey Coverage | 10 Min Action | With Amla, Henna, Hibiscus, Bhringraj & Fenugreek Extracts View Details
|
₹330
|
|
|
The Wellness Shop - Natural Black Hair Color | Long-lasting Hair Color & Healthy Shine | Ammonia Free Long Lasting Color for Stronger & Silkier Hair for Men and Women | Pack Of 1 (100gm / 3.38 fl oz) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
BBLUNT Salon Secret High Shine Conditioning Hair Colour With MaliPeptide BondTech™ to reduce breakage | Chocolate Dark Brown-3 | No Ammonia, 100% Grey Coverage | Long Lasting Permanent Colour | Salon at home View Details
|
₹347
|
|
