Ammonia-free hair colour: 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India to fight grey hair

Our heart often skips a beat when we see our first grey hair strand! And from thereon, the task of finding and trimming the greys begins. However, the easier and more feasible option is to colour your greys. And Ammonia-free hair colours make the best bet. So, if you're looking to buy ammonia-free hair colours to hide your greys, then here are 8 top-rated picks from Amazon India for you. Get salon like hair at home with the best ammonia-free hair colours.

Top 8 ammonia-free hair colours for you:

INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour delivers rich, long-lasting colour while protecting hair from dryness and breakage. This plant-based, ammonia-free gel formula nourishes strands, covers greys evenly, and leaves hair visibly shinier. Users appreciate its gentle application and natural-looking results without irritation. Many customers report softer hair after colouring and love that it suits sensitive scalps. Ideal for regular use, it combines herbal care with reliable grey coverage for healthy, vibrant hair.

Biotique Herbcolor Conditioning Hair Colour blends Ayurvedic herbs with advanced colouring technology to give natural, glossy results. The ammonia-free formula conditions hair during colouring, helping reduce damage and dryness. Customers often praise its mild fragrance, easy application, and smooth finish. Many users note improved hair texture and effective grey coverage after repeated use. This herbal hair colour works well for those seeking gentle, eco-conscious colouring with long-lasting, salon-like shine at home.

Paradyes Timeless Hair Tint in Natural Black offers intense colour payoff with a soft, conditioning finish. Its ammonia-free formula colours hair evenly while maintaining moisture and strength. Customers love its modern gel texture, quick processing time, and fade-resistant shade. Feedback highlights minimal scalp irritation and a naturally dark, glossy look. Ideal for first-time users and frequent colouring, this tint balances bold colour with hair-friendly ingredients for comfortable, consistent results.

Vegetal Safe Hair Color uses botanical extracts to deliver gentle yet effective grey coverage. The ammonia-free formula helps protect hair structure while adding natural shine and smoothness. Customers frequently mention reduced hair fall and less dryness compared to conventional dyes. Users also appreciate its earthy fragrance and even colour distribution. Designed for sensitive scalps, this hair colour supports healthier-looking hair while providing dependable, natural shades suitable for regular colouring routines.

SACRED HERBS Natural Organic Gel Hair Color combines certified organic herbs with a safe, ammonia- and PPD-free formula. It colours hair gently, enhances softness, and maintains scalp comfort. Customers value its clean ingredient list and consistent grey coverage. Many users report no itching or burning sensations and notice improved hair manageability after use. This gel hair colour suits those seeking a holistic, chemical-conscious alternative without compromising on colour depth or durability.

Indica Easy Shampoo Hair Color simplifies hair colouring with a quick, shampoo-based application. The ammonia-free formula colours hair in minutes while cleansing and conditioning simultaneously. Customers love the convenience, time savings, and mess-free process. Reviews often highlight uniform colour coverage and soft, manageable hair after use. Perfect for busy lifestyles, this shampoo hair colour offers a practical solution for regular grey coverage with minimal effort and maximum comfort.

The Wellness Shop Natural Black Hair Color delivers deep black colour using a gentle, ammonia-free blend. Enriched with natural ingredients, it helps maintain hair strength and shine during colouring. Customers frequently praise its smooth texture and long-lasting results. Many users report healthier-looking hair and reduced scalp irritation. Designed for consistent grey coverage, this hair colour suits wellness-focused consumers who prefer mild formulations with dependable, natural-looking outcomes.

BBLUNT Salon Secret High Shine Conditioning Hair Colour provides salon-inspired colour with added conditioning benefits. Its ammonia-free formula enhances shine, smoothness, and colour vibrancy. Customers appreciate its professional finish, easy application, and lasting gloss. Feedback often mentions softer hair and vibrant colour that doesn’t look flat or dull. Ideal for at-home salon results, this hair colour combines expert formulation with visible shine and reliable grey coverage.

FAQ: Ammonia-Free Hair Colour What is ammonia-free hair colour? Ammonia-free hair colour uses alternative alkalizing agents instead of ammonia to open the hair cuticle more gently.

Is ammonia-free hair colour safer for hair? Yes, it is generally gentler and helps reduce dryness, damage, and scalp irritation.

Does ammonia-free hair colour cover grey hair effectively? Most modern formulas provide excellent grey coverage when used correctly.

How long does ammonia-free hair colour last? Longevity varies by brand, but results typically last several weeks with proper care.

Can people with sensitive scalps use ammonia-free hair colour? Yes, it is often recommended for sensitive scalps, though a patch test is still essential.

