Amy Jackson's 'morning moves' are all about yoga

Amy Jackson is a yoga enthusiast. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in corners of her living room, working out on her yoga positions. Amy believes in the power of yoga and the way it can heal our mind and body. Amy's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself in several workout positions. Amy also keeps sharing snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking up their workouts seriously.

A day back, Amy shared a short compilation video of her morning yoga routine and it is giving us all the inspo we need to kickstart our weekend fitness regime. In the video, Amy, in her living room, can be seen taking up several yoga positions from stretching to the complicated ones and working on her body. Dressed in an ivory white cropped top and matching pair of gym shorts, Amy can be seen being at her calm and acing the asanas. In the video, Amy can be seen starting the morning with arm stretches and then slowly moving on to the cat and cow pose. In the later part of the video, Amy can be seen bending her back with her legs folded on each other and stretching her upper back and abdominal muscles. "Morning moves," wrote Amy in the caption. Take a look at how she started her day:

Stretches, as performed by Amy in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles and improving the range of motion of the body. It also helps in improving the blood flow to the muscles and decreasing the risk of injuries. The cat and cow pose helps in improving the blood circulation in the vertebrae. It also helps in improving focus, coordination and mental stability of the body.