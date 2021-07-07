Amy Jackson nails total body strengthening circuit in new workout video

Bollywood actor and mother-of-one Amy Jackson took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her midweek workout routine to fans on Wednesday. The actor indulged in a total body strengthening circuit in the video. Her workout routine will motivate you to hit the grind.

Amy Jackson posted a video of herself doing a total body strengthening circuit. It was a compilation of different exercises that the actor did at the gym. “Full Body Attack,” she captioned the video and rightly so because she worked every muscle group of her body throughout the entire routine.

Amy, dressed in sports bra and tights with her hair tied in a sleek, fuss-free ponytail, starts the workout routine by doing dumbbell plank row. For this, she gets down on the floor in a plank position and then lifts the dumbbells with her hands.

Then, Amy moves on to side-back lunges, a stretching exercise where she stands wide-legged and then moves from side to side and then takes one leg to the back and dips the knee. She followed this routine by dumbbell shoulder press, reverse crunches with a foam roll, seated clamshell with a resistance band, and skipping.

What are the benefits of the exercises Amy did?

All the workouts that Amy did are great to awaken the muscles in our bodies. If you want to know about the benefits of doing each of these exercises that Amy did, do not worry because we have got you covered.

The dumbbell plank row is a multi-purpose exercise. It challenges your core, increases stability throughout your spine, and targets the shoulder and arm muscles.

The side-back lunges are a dynamic form of exercise that helps you concentrate more on the glutes and leg muscles.

The dumbbell shoulder press increases the strength of the shoulder and triceps muscles. They also help in strengthening the core muscles.

The reverse crunches with foam roll target the lower abdominals, hip flexors, and lower back and helps in strengthening the muscles there.

As for the seated clamshell with a resistance band, this exercise is a form of physical therapy that reduces back pain by strengthening the core and lower back muscles.

Skipping is one of the most popular forms of cardio, and regularly performing it can improve hand-eye coordination, stamina and endurance.

