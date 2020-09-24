Amy Jackson throws enchanted garden party as son Andreas turns one, check out his special birthday cake

bollywood

2.0 actor Amy Jackson and boyfriend George Panayiotou celebrated the first birthday of their son Andreas on September 17. She has now shared an adorable video of the birthday party on Instagram. The little one had a special themed birthday cake prepared for the occasion.

Amy captioned the video, “My beautiful baby boy’s special day.” It shows various moments of them having fun at the party. The Ellie Goulding song How Long Will I Love You is heard playing in the background. The birthday boy is seen decked up in an ice blue blazer at the party while his mom Amy is in a wraparound white dress.

The three-tier, enchanted woodland themed cake appeared to be the highlight of the party. It was decorated with replicas of various tiny animals who seemed to be playing around a giant tree house. The letter ‘A’ was inscribed on top of it.

Amy also shared an adorable picture of the baby boy as he sat on an arm chair. She captioned it, “My baby’s ultimate enchanted garden party.”

Amy Jackson shared a picture of son Andreas on her Instagram Stories.

Amy often shares adorable pictures of Andreas on her Instagram account. She had once also shared pictures of him and his father to wish the latter on Father’s Day. “The best chapter yet. Thankyou for being such a loving, protective Daddy to our little boy. Happy Fathers Day,” she wrote.

Amy and George got engaged on January 1 last year in Zambia and later celebrated it with a lavish party in the UK. “He proposed on a raft in Zambia, with the sun setting, and over a private dinner. It was beautiful,” the actor said in an interview.

Two months later, Amy announced her pregnancy on social media. “I’ve been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn’t be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can’t wait to meet you our little Libra one,” she had written.

