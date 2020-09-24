e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Amy Jackson’s pristine backless dress and son Andreas’ green pantsuit look too charming to miss

Amy Jackson’s pristine backless dress and son Andreas’ green pantsuit look too charming to miss

‘My beautiful baby boy’s special day’: Amy Jackson throws a fairytale birthday party as her son Andreas turns one and we can’t take our eyes off the mother-son duo’s delightful camaraderie in this video

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:06 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Amy Jackson-Andreas’ dapper camaraderie makes heads turn
Amy Jackson-Andreas’ dapper camaraderie makes heads turn(Instagram/singlesatrocities)
         

Hosting a close-knit affair in the United Kingdom as her little munchkin turned one, Robot 2.0 star Amy Jackson held nothing short of an “enchanted garden party” for her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou. Decked up nicely in a white theme decor, the garden looked dreamy with the decorations, a magnificent forest-themed birthday cake and chirpy guests.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of the party which was hosted on September 17 when Andreas had turned one. Donning a pristine backless dress, accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings, Amy looked breathtaking alongside the birthday boy who looked dapper in a green and white prince suit.

Amy’s fiance George Panayiotou too was spotted striking a pose for the charming family picture. Sharing snippets from the garden party with Ellie Goulding’s song How Long Will I Love You playing in the backdrop, Amy captioned the video reel, “My beautiful baby boy’s special day (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

My beautiful baby boy’s special day ✨

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 

Amy and her partner, George, shared their engagement news on social media in January last year. The lovebirds hosted an engagement party in May 2019 and later welcomed their son Andreas in September.

Ever since then, the actor has kept fans hooked with her latest updates and the mother-son duo are often seen twinning be it in brown pullovers or white knitted sweaters as they spend quality time in Europe. 
View this post on Instagram

Fall’en for you 🤎

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 
View this post on Instagram

Light of my life ❤️

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 
 
View this post on Instagram

what a year it’s been 😻

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 

Amy marked her big screen debut opposite Arya in the Tamil romantic drama Madrasapattinam. Two years after the release of Madrasapattinam, Amy made her Bollywood debut opposite Prateik Babbar in Gautham Menon-directorial Ekk Deewana Tha. She has to her credit, Bollywood flicks including Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali apart from the multilingual film Robot 2.0 which also starred Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Unlock 4: What are local lockdowns and micro-containment zones?
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Umar Khalid sent to judicial custody till Oct 22 in UAPA case
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Congress leader asks why Kangana Ranaut wasn’t quizzed for alleged drugs abuse
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In