Amy Jackson’s beast mode in the gym will motivate you to workout

Amy Jackson takes her workout routine very seriously. When not playing characters for the big screen, Amy is usually spotted working out like a beast in her favourite place – the gym. Amy’s workout videos often make their own on her Instagram profile and they are a treat to watch.

Amy never misses a day from practising her fitness routine and it shows on her. She also shares the snippets of her gym diaries on her Instagram feed with the intention to motivate her Instagram family to start taking their health seriously.

On Friday, Amy shared a slew of Instagram stories in which she can be seen being in beast mode while working out in the gym. From working on her upper body strength to the core muscles, Amy can be seen doing it all.

The Instagram stories were originally shared by fitness trainer Bradley Simmonds who couldn't help but appreciate Amy’s dedication to her fitness routine. Take a look at screenshots of Amy Jackson’s fitness diaries here:

Amy Jackson in the gym.(Instagram/@iamamyjackson)

Amy started by working on her leg and waist. In the first video, she can be seen stretching her legs with an exercise band tied to her thighs. Dressed in a grey sports bra and a grey pair of gym trousers, Amy accessorised her gym look with a cream white and maroon jacket. She added a white cap and looked chic.

In the next video, Amy can be seen working on her core muscle strength with the help of a gym equipment and doing squats. In another video, Amy was recorded working on her leg muscles by trying to stretch her legs, while being tied to gym equipment through an elastic rope.

“Great to have you back in the gym,” wrote Amy’s fitness trainer Bradley Simmons. No wonder, the actor is giving us major fitness goals and also inspiring us to hit the gym.

