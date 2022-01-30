Amyra Dastur sums up her one week of workout in a fitness video

Amyra Dastur is a fitness enthusiast – the actor hardly misses a day from the gym and ensures to share the snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile. Amyra Dastur, when not working, is usually seen in her gym working 0out in beast mode and taking up high intensity routines to keep herself fit and healthy. Amyra swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and the plethora of videos on her Instagram profile is witness to the dedication and hard work that she put in her fitness routine.

Amyra can do it all – from acing intense bench-press to working out with dumbbells and kettlebells. Amyra keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us to conquer. On Sunday, Amyra shared a compilation of her one week's workout routine and they are just too good to be true. In the video, Amyra can be seen taking up several workout routines and working on various parts of her body – such as back muscles, arm muscles, core and leg muscles.

ALSO READ: Another day, another fitness video. Courtesy, Amyra Dastur

In the video, Amyra can be seen starting the week with intense weightlifting. In the later part of the video, she can be seen working on her arm muscles with kettlebell. She can also be seen acing bench-press with weights and working on her leg muscles with animal flow workout. " Tick, tick, boom. A sum up of this week’s workouts," Amyra accompanied her video with these words. Take a look:

Incorporating high intensity workouts in the daily routine helps in working out of several muscles of the body such as core, arms, legs and back muscles. It also helps in shedding the extra calories faster from the body and toning the muscles. It helps in strengthening the bones and improving the health of the heart. High intensity workouts also help in relieving stress and boosting physical strength.