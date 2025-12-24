An apple a day? Nutritionist explains how it really keeps the doctor away

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” This saying is popular. Many of us heard it from our parents, teachers, and friends growing up. But have you thought about whether it is true or just a fun saying? Look more closely at the health benefits of apples and how they might help keep the doctor away. Why do they say an apple a day keeps the doctor away?(Adobe Stock)

A study from the University of Reading and the Fondazione Edmund Mach Institute in Italy found that apples are high in polyphenols and dietary fibre. These substances help lower LDL cholesterol, which is the “bad” cholesterol that can build up in arteries. "This buildup can lead to serious heart problems, such as heart attacks and strokes", Dr Ushakiran Sisodia, a dietitian at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, tells Health Shots. The Nurses’ Health Study, which began in 1976, found that eating an apple daily may reduce the risk of lung cancer and heart disease. The data show that apples are an excellent choice for maintaining health.

What is the nutritional content of an apple?

Apples are known for their rich nutrient content. When we eat this tasty fruit, we are not just enjoying a snack; we are providing our bodies with important vitamins and minerals.

Dr Sisodia shares that a medium apple has about:

95 calories

25 grams of carbohydrates

19 grams of natural sugars

4 grams of dietary fibre

14% of the daily value of Vitamin C

6% of potassium and other essential nutrients

Antioxidants such as quercetin, catechin, and chlorogenic acid help protect the body by neutralising free radicals. "These compounds reduce inflammation and support our health and well-being, helping with chronic conditions", says Dr Ushakiran.

Is apple good for digestive problems?

Apples are great for digestion, as they contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, which help keep our digestive system working well. The dietitian says, "The fibre in apples can help prevent constipation and other digestive problems." Whether you add them to a salad or eat them alone, apples support your gut health.

Do apples help reduce cholesterol?

Heart disease is a leading cause of death around the world. Adding apples to your diet can be an easy and effective way to help prevent it. "Apples can help keep cholesterol levels in check, making them valuable for heart health", shares the expert. The red varieties are particularly effective at lowering cholesterol.

Should I eat apples to lose weight?

If you want to maintain or lose weight, apples are a great choice. "They are high in fibre, which can help you feel full longer and reduce cravings for unhealthy snacks", says the expert. Their sweetness is a good substitute for sugary treats.

Does apple strengthen bones?

When we think about strong bones, we often think of dairy products, but apples also play an important role. Apples contain compounds like boron that may help strengthen bones. Additionally, if you're concerned about diabetes, research published in the British Medical Journal suggests that eating apples may lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. This benefit likely comes from the fibre and antioxidants in apples. "So, eating an apple daily could be an easy way to help prevent the growing problem of diabetes, which affects many people today", says the doctor.

Do apples increase collagen?

The benefits of apples go beyond just keeping you healthy, as they are high in vitamin C, which helps your body make collagen. "Collagen is important for keeping your skin firm and healthy. Eating an apple might help your skin stay youthful," says the expert. As pollution rises and more people experience respiratory problems, eating apples may help improve lung function and potentially lower the risk of respiratory diseases.

Do apples help keep you hydrated?

Apples help keep us hydrated because they contain a lot of water. This benefit is often overlooked, but it is important for our health. "Apples are versatile and can be used in salads, desserts, or eaten raw", says the doctor. They are an easy part of any diet, allowing us to enjoy their benefits in many ways.

How many apples should you eat?

You might be asking, “Can you have too much of a good thing?” There isn't a strict daily limit on how many apples you can eat, but it's best to enjoy them in moderation. "Eating one or two apples a day can be very beneficial for most people", says the expert. They give you a natural energy boost, help with digestion, and don’t cause the energy crash that processed snacks often do. Some people, especially those with sensitive stomachs, should avoid eating apples on an empty stomach. "Apples can cause discomfort for these individuals", says the expert. It’s important to pay attention to your body’s signals.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition.)