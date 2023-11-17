Ancient Wisdom Part 27: Eat dates soaked in ghee for these wonderful benefits

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights.

According to Ayurveda, dates soaked in ghee are pure ojas as they revitalize the deep tissues of the body.

Nourishing your body with the right food and the nutrients is the best way to maintain immunity and health. The ancient practice of Ayurveda has many such age-old diet secrets that can keep many chronic diseases at bay. One of such ancient remedies is the combination of dates and ghee, two powerful foods that can energise the body, keep bones and joints strong, and also help boost immunity and digestive health. According to Ayurveda, dates soaked in ghee are pure Ojas as they revitalize the deep tissues of the body. Ojas also means vigour can help support immunity, digestion, moods, and sleep. Those with strong Ojas rarely fall ill and are blessed with good health. In this edition of Ancient Wisdom, we look at various benefits of this ancient remedy. (Also read: Ancient Wisdom Part 26: Mind-blowing benefits of deep breathing for your lung and heart health)

The magic of dates and ghee

Dates are high in fibre and are a rich source of iron. They are also cooling in nature and known to provide strength and vitality. They are an instant energy booster and many people break their fast with dates. They also help in balancing blood pressure and reducing cholesterol. Ghee on the other hand being a healthy fat can help the body maintain good cholesterol. Ghee has loads of antioxidants and linoleic acid which also supports cardiovascular health. Ghee is also known to pacify Kapha and Vata dosha, relieve anxiety and stress, insomnia and is good for bone health.

Benefits of dates soaked in ghee

Sushma Pattadur, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, says soaking dates with ghee can provide a variety of health benefits as per Ayurveda.

Energy: Dates contain natural sugars, so they provide quick energy.

Digestion: Ghee helps with digestion, as it promotes enzyme secretion.

Fibre: Dates contain fibre, so they help with constipation.

Dosha balance: Ghee helps balance the Vata dosha and the Pitta dosha.

Bodily health: Dates provide minerals to help with bone health.

Joint health: Dates lubricate the joints.

Antioxidant rich: Both dates and ghee contain antioxidants, which fight oxidative stress.

Immunity support: The combination is thought to boost the immune system and support the body’s defences.

Women’s health: Dates and ghee may support women’s health, particularly during pregnancy and after giving birth. It is important to note that everyone’s response to the combination of dates and ghee may vary. Therefore, it is best to consult a health professional before making any significant dietary changes.

Dates soaked in ghee: How was this remedy used in ancient times

In ancient times, the use of dates soaked in ghee can be traced to Ayurveda, a traditional Indian system of medicine dating back thousands of years.

"While specific historical details are not well-documented, Ayurvedic texts emphasized the balancing of doshas and the holistic well-being promoted by various food combinations. Ghee and dates were individually valued for their nourishing and health-promoting qualities. The combination of dates soaked in ghee was likely seen as a way to enhance these benefits. Ayurveda's holistic approach considered not only the nutritional aspects but also the energetics of foods and their impact on dosha balance. Although historical specifics may be limited, the principles of Ayurveda have persisted through generations, and many traditional remedies are still integrated into holistic health practices today," says Dietitian Sushma Pattadur.

How to add this to the diet

To incorporate dates soaked in ghee into your diet based on Ayurvedic principles:

Soak dates: Soak dates in warm ghee for a few hours or overnight.

Portion control: Consume in moderation to avoid excess calories and sugars.

Timing: Include in snacks or as part of a balanced meal.

Meal ideas: Mix into breakfast foods like oatmeal or yogurt. Enjoy as an afternoon snack or a small dessert.

Consider dosha: Adjust quantity based on your dosha and personal needs.

Consult Ayurvedic practitioner: For personalized guidance, consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner.

Listen to your body: Pay attention to your body's response and adjust intake accordingly.

Remember to maintain a balanced diet and consult with a healthcare professional or Ayurvedic practitioner, especially if you have specific health concerns.

Who shouldn't have this

Pattadur says individuals who fall into the following categories should exercise caution or avoid dates soaked in ghee:

1. Ghee allergies: Those allergic to dairy or ghee should avoid this combination.

2. Diabetes: Individuals with diabetes should be cautious due to the natural sugars in dates.

3. High triglycerides: People with elevated triglyceride levels may need to limit saturated fat intake from ghee.

4. Weight management: Those managing weight or on a calorie-restricted diet should monitor intake.

5. Digestive Issues: Individuals with digestive problems may experience discomfort and should consult a healthcare professional.

6. Date allergies: People allergic or sensitive to dates should avoid this combination.

7. Pregnant or nursing women: Consideration should be given, and consultation with a healthcare provider is advisable.

