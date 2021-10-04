Ankita Konwar is at peace as she does Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, Vrikshasana: Read benefits

Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar, surely knows how to raise the bar for workout goals. The 30-year-old never misses a chance to share pictures and videos of her workout session with her followers on Instagram. On October 3, Ankita posted a video and said that she was 'at peace' while doing two yoga poses - Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana and Vrikshasana.

Ankita took to Instagram to share a video where she did two yoga poses, one at the beach and the other in the mountains. She captioned her post, "At peace." Additionally, the words "Yoga = breathe in breathe out," were also written on the short reel. The words hold much significance as while doing yoga, one has to take deep breaths in and breathe them out, and this exercise also helps calm the mind.

The video begins with Ankita, dressed in a white tank top and printed shorts, getting into the Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana at the beach. This pose is also known as the Extended Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose. Then, the scene shifts, and Ankita does the Tree Pose or Vrikshasana, wearing a black tank top and pink tights, in the mountains.

Here's Ankita's yoga video:

Benefits of practising Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana and Vrikshasana:

Practising Extended Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose strengthens the ankles and legs and stretches the backs of the legs. It also stretches the adductor muscles of the raised leg and hamstrings. This yoga asana is good for the core and nervous systems.

Practising Vrikshasana strengthens the spine, knee, shoulders, eyes, tendons and ligaments of the feet. It tones up the leg muscles, gives flexibility to the hip joints, and improves posture. It provides calmness to the mind and makes the body sturdy as well as flexible. It also boosts concentration and mental faculties.

So, are you doing yoga today?

