Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Ankita Konwar is at peace as she does Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, Vrikshasana: Read benefits
health

Ankita Konwar is at peace as she does Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, Vrikshasana: Read benefits

Updated on Oct 04, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Ankita Konwar is at peace as she does Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, Vrikshasana: Read benefits(Instagram/@ankita_earthy)
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar, surely knows how to raise the bar for workout goals. The 30-year-old never misses a chance to share pictures and videos of her workout session with her followers on Instagram. On October 3, Ankita posted a video and said that she was 'at peace' while doing two yoga poses - Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana and Vrikshasana.

Ankita took to Instagram to share a video where she did two yoga poses, one at the beach and the other in the mountains. She captioned her post, "At peace." Additionally, the words "Yoga = breathe in breathe out," were also written on the short reel. The words hold much significance as while doing yoga, one has to take deep breaths in and breathe them out, and this exercise also helps calm the mind.

The video begins with Ankita, dressed in a white tank top and printed shorts, getting into the Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana at the beach. This pose is also known as the Extended Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose. Then, the scene shifts, and Ankita does the Tree Pose or Vrikshasana, wearing a black tank top and pink tights, in the mountains.

RELATED STORIES

Here's Ankita's yoga video:

ALSO READ: Milind Soman shares one lesson by Mahatma Gandhi that resonates with him: Read

Benefits of practising Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana and Vrikshasana:

Practising Extended Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose strengthens the ankles and legs and stretches the backs of the legs. It also stretches the adductor muscles of the raised leg and hamstrings. This yoga asana is good for the core and nervous systems.

Practising Vrikshasana strengthens the spine, knee, shoulders, eyes, tendons and ligaments of the feet. It tones up the leg muscles, gives flexibility to the hip joints, and improves posture. It provides calmness to the mind and makes the body sturdy as well as flexible. It also boosts concentration and mental faculties.

So, are you doing yoga today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ankita konwar milind soman yoga
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Can getting bullied by siblings lead to poor mental health? Study says this

5

Malaika Arora’s airport fashion is making our Sunday better

Sara Ali Khan is working out on a Sunday. So, how did she do it?

Sanya Malhotra’s yoga routine is motivating us to hit the gym
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP