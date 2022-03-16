Another day, another fitness routine from Shweta Tripathi’s gym

Shweta Tripathi loves her fitness routine. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile almost on a daily basis. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity routines and ensures to share the snippets on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram fans to start takin workouts seriously. Shweta can do it all – from being beast mode at the gym and acing an intense routine to being calm and relaxing with a yoga position. Shweta’s fitness trainer keeps sharing snippets of her intense routine on Instagram as well.

A day back, Shweta kickstarted her day with a range of routine focusing on strengthening her back. The actor’s fitness trainer Tridev Pandey shared a short video of the actor working out in animal mode at the gym on his Instagram stories. The video was further reshared by Shweta on her own Instagram stories. In the video, Shweta can be seen standing and leaning a bit to the front. She can be seen holding a swinging rod of sorts with both her hands and moving it upwards and downwards repeatedly. Dressed in a white graphic T-shirt and a pair of pink gym shorts, Shweta can be seen engrossed in her routine.

Tridev shared the video and wrote about the exercise routine performed by the actor in the video. “Shweta Tripathi strengthening posterior chain,” he wrote in his stories. Take a look at the snippets of Shweta’s routine here:

Instagram story by Tridev Pandey.(Instagram/@tridevpandey)

Posterior chain refers to the muscle groups located at the backside of the body – from the upper back to the calf muscles. They help in improving explosive movements and also developing the posture of the body. Strengthening the posterior chain helps in counteracting unexp0ected forces on the muscles and boosting the athletic performance of the body. It also helps in preventing injuries.